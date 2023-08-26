Punjab’s Amritbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

Chandigarh, August 26
Setting world records has been a habit for him. Punjab youth Kuwar Amritbir Singh has not one or two, but five Guinness World Records to his name!
The latest addition to his collection is most pushups on finger tips carrying 20 pounds pack in 1 minute.
The 21-year-old Gurdaspur youth has done 86 pushups with 20 pounds pack, beating the previous record of 80.
A fitness guru, motivational speaker and a social media influencer, Amritbir is multi-talented. He has more than 2 lakh followers on Instagram and the number is growing.
Contrary to popular perception, Amritbir believes that joining expensive gyms and having protein supplements are not necessary for achieving physical fitness and body building.
In an interview to Tribune last year, Amirtbir had said: “I used bricks, sand bags, plastic bags with cement, etc., as equipment to carry out my fitness regimen.”
