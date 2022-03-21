Amritsar: Restoration of centuries-old Ram Bagh ‘deori’ begins

Amritsar: Restoration of centuries-old Ram Bagh ‘deori’ begins

Deori (entrance gateway) at Ram Bagh in Amritsar.

Tribune News Service

GS Paul
Amritsar, March 20

Finally, the miserable condition of centuries-old “deori” (entrance gateway) located in the historic Ram Bagh, has caught attention of the authorities concerned.

Though, the possession of this priceless part of the summer palace of Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh, was officially with the Amritsar’s Municipal Corporation (MC), yet its restoration was being done by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Also read: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Project to cost Rs 17 Lakh

  • The restoration work will be completed within 45 days at a cost of Rs 17 lakh. Expert artisans have been engaged to restore its prestine glory
  • The ASI will initiate a proposal to procure its possession from the Amritsar Municipal Corportation, which is its custodian

Two “deoris”, one on the southern end and another on the northern end of the Ram Bagh complex, were built in 1831. The southern “deori” was properly conserved, having “jallis” of the baradari atop the building, fortified citadel, two pavillions and beautiful balconies on the outer wall. It’s currently under the control of the ASI which runs its office from the premises.

However, the “deori” on the northern end has been in a shambles. The projected balconies that were once decorated with ornamental floral designs in lime plaster have fallen and cracks have surfaced on the façade.

Ironically, this historical structure was in the occupation of one of the three British-era clubs, running on the Ram Bagh complex for nearly a century, and was being “misutilised” as a store and an office. It was vacated only in December 2018 when a high profile ASI team led by TR Sharma, Regional Director, ASI (North India), along with the MC officials intervened. An official on condition of anonymity said, “The delay in its preservation was due to Covid-induced lockdown, followed by the time-consuming exercise to get the official nod for carrying out the restoration work from the ASI’s higher authorities.”

He said after furnishing all formalities, the conservation and renovation of this ancient “deori” has been undertaken. The project costing approximately Rs 17 lakh would be completed within one-and-a-half month.

“Expert artisans have been engaged to restore its glory. The major challenge is to restore its originality. With utmost care, its façade will be stiffened with special material and cracks will be filled up. Projections, parapets and balconies, will be refurbished as per the original design,” he said. The ASI would also initiate a proposal to procure its possession from the MC, which is the custodian of the Ram Bagh, and several structures located in it.

As per an agreement, the ASI would take care of preservation of the historic structures only.

#maharaja ranjit singh #ram bagh amritsar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

2
Punjab

In first order to Punjab police, Bhagwant Mann directs reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case

3
World

Group of Russian elite plans to assassinate Putin by poison, claims Ukraine intelligence

4
Punjab

Don't get used to luxuries of staying in Chandigarh; if you don't perform you will be changed: Kejriwal warns Punjab ministers

5
Punjab

Manish Tewari urges CM Mann to consult Advocate General on BBMB issue

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann coming of age much to chagrin of AAP bosses in Delhi: Sunil Jhakar

7
Punjab Election

AAP may pick Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, cricketer Harbhajan Singh

8
Punjab Election

Punjab: 'One MLA, one pension' in the works

9
Trending

Salman Khan declines Rs 20 Crore offer for cameo in Chiranjeevi's Godfather; here’s why

10
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy presses Israel for missile defence help, fighting rages in Mariupol

Don't Miss

View All
‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Need for national strategy
Comment the inward eye

Need for national strategy

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma’s fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here’s how the comedian reacted
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in Kabaddi player's murder
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

Top Stories

Arvind Kejriwal asks MLAs to perform

Arvind Kejriwal asks Punjab MLAs to perform

Says people are watching you | SIT probing Bikram Majithia c...

‘One MLA, one pension’ in the works

Punjab: 'One MLA, one pension' in the works

Govt may do away with pension for every term

AAP may pick Prof Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh Bhajji

AAP may pick Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, cricketer Harbhajan Singh

Justice Jora Singh, Jagmohan Singh Kang are also reportedly ...

Indian economist Jayati Ghosh named by UN to high-level advisory board on multilateralism

Indian economist Jayati Ghosh named by UN to high-level advisory board on multilateralism

Ghosh, 66, is a Professor at the University of Massachusetts...

IG Sandhu to supervise SIT probing Majithia case

IG Gursharan Singh Sandhu to supervise SIT probing Bikram Majithia case

Four-member team will be headed by AIG Dr Rahul S | Other te...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress to go ahead with special House meeting

Amritsar: Congress to go ahead with special House meeting

Muchchal villagers in Amritsar district take it upon themselves to curb drug menace

Infamous for addicts, spotlight back on Maqboolpura locality in Amritsar

Minor girl kidnapped, thrown in fields by uncle to teach her father a lesson

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern

Oil price high, area under mustard cultivation up

Oil price high, area under mustard cultivation up in Bathinda

Dr Vijay Singla in Cabinet, Mansa upbeat; Bathinda residents disappointed

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Mercury soars, relief unlikely soon: Met

Mercury soars in Chandigarh, relief unlikely soon: Met dept

No written orders, but VIP lane introduced at Chandigarh railway station

Slow uptake of Corbevax, Chandigarh to limit number of jab centres

Record turnout at Chandigarh Golf Club election

Chandigarh: Health Secretary seeks info on transfer policy

Apex court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

Supreme Court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Jalandhar: Students shine in CBSE Class-XII Term-I exams

Jalandhar: Students shine in CBSE Class-XII Term-I exams

Teachers welcome AAP's declaration of 25,000 jobs

Jalandhar Central: 'Construction of roads, providing clean water, overall development my priority'

Three brothers booked for abetting suicide

300-kg dry waste collected in special drive in Jalandhar

Gang of robbers busted, 4 held

Gang of robbers busted, 4 held

Rural police to hold cycle rally to Hussainiwala on March 22, 23

NGO members click selfies with garbage dump, send them to MC chief, MLAs, CM

9 farmer unions make appeal for unity in SKM

Three fresh Covid cases in district

Patiala: With summer approaching, doctors, staff feel the heat

Patiala: With summer approaching, doctors, staff feel the heat

Play Talak highlights working woman's sacrifices

Councillor levels graft charges against Patiala MC, Local Govt officials

Two held for raping minor in Samana