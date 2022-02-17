Shah praises Beas dera chief for social service

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 16

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today met the head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon at Beas, around 45 km here.

Shah, who was in Ferozepur to address a poll rally, posted his picture with the dera head on Twitter.

He praised the work done by Radha Soami Satsang, Beas, for “humanity and social service and awakening spiritual consciousness in the society for decades, which is an inspiration in itself”.

A few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Gurinder Singh Dhillon in New Delhi and praised the Radha Soami Satsang chief for its social service.

Radha Soami Satsang enjoys a considerable following in Punjab.

Recently, Shah held a close-door discussion with Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, during his visit to the Golden Temple.

In Ferozepur, Shah said only the BJP could ensure “safety” to the state sharing boundary with Pakistan and “unprecedented development that has eluded Punjab till now”.

He visited Ferozepur today to drum up support for BJP nominees, including Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi (Ferozepur Urban) and Gurparvez Singh Sandhu (Guruharsahai).

In his 18-minute address, Shah raised the narrative of national security. “Those at the helm could not ensure a safe passage for Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visited the state last month. How can they ensure safety of Punjab’s people?” the Home Minister said, in a veiled reference to Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.