Shivalik circle Conservator shifted to Patiala

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

A day after the arrest of former Forest Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, who has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Forest Department transferred out Vishal Chauhan, Conservator (Shivalik circle) as Conservator (South), Patiala. He has been replaced with Conservator K Kanan.

Conservator Chauhan, who has been named in the FIR registered against former DFO (Mohali) Guramanpreet Singh, allegedly played a key role in deals with former minister Dharamsot.

The DFO, Guramanpreet Singh, who has been sent to police custody after being arrested, has been placed under suspension.