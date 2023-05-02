SIT to look into waste disposal mechanism

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, May 1

A five-member special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the Giaspura gas leak incident in which 11 persons died yesterday.

The SIT will investigate the role of industrial units which had allegedly been dumping chemical waste into drains.

The needle of suspicion points to an industrial unit for dumping toxic chemical into the manhole in Giaspura.

Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said, “The SIT will be headed by DCP (Investigations) Harmeet Singh Hundal. The other members will be ADCP Suhail Qassim, ADCP Tushar Gupta, the ACP and the SHO. The SIT will inspect industrial units and their waste chemical disposal mechanism.”

“There are reports that some industrial units dump chemical waste into manholes. If this is the reason behind the Giaspura incident, the names of industrialists and Punjab Pollution Control Board officials concerned will be added to the FIR,” said Sidhu.

“We analysed the footage of over 10 CCTV cameras in the area, but no suspicious vehicle or person can be seen dumping chemical waste into manholes near the spot,” he said.

Meanwhile, various units, including those dealing in the manufacturing of nuts and bolts and electroplating, operate from Giaspura, which generate toxic chemicals. Some unregistered units being run from houses reportedly dump industrial waste into sewer lines.

A resident of Giaspura said, “Many people have set up small industrial units at their houses and dump chemical waste into the sewer lines. When drains overflow due to rain, chemicals float on roads and sometimes mix with potable water. Officials know the actual situation, but hesitate to act sternly.”