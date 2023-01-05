US-based businessman Darshan Singh Dhaliwal to get Pravasi Bharatiya Samman

Patiala, January 4

Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, a US-based businessman and a philanthropist, has been selected for the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, the highest honour given by the Indian government to its settlers in foreign countries. Dhaliwal, who hails from Patiala, will be conferred the award during the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Indore.

Dhaliwal is known for his philanthropy in India and abroad. An incident had grabbed eye-balls when he was denied permission to enter India during the farmers’ protest against the now-repealed three farm laws. He was running a ‘langar’ at the Delhi border, but had to return to the US.

Dhaliwal had moved to the US as a student of mechanical engineering in 1972. He married and settled there. He along with his brothers has business in gasoline and real estate sectors in the US.

Dhaliwal’s father Subedar Kartar Singh Dhaliwal was also involved in social work. His family said, “Wisconsin University in the US has a chair in the name of our father Subedar Kartar Singh Dhaliwal. Till date, the chair has sponsored education of over 400 to 500 students from Punjab who are working in different sectors in the US.”

He also organised the World Punjabi Conference in the US in 1997, which was attended by individuals from across the globe.

While talking to The Tribune, Dhaliwal said he felt honoured that the Indian government was going to confer an award. Asserting that he felt proud to be an Indian, the businessman said he was invited to the PM’s residence for a Sadbhavna event organised in 2019.

Dhaliwal has helped over 1,000 people from India get jobs and set up business in the US. He said, “We have contributed millions for social causes. We are planning to start an initiative on indoor farming which uses 5 per cent water and gives 10 times the result. We plan to start it in Punjab.” — TNS