Chandigarh, May 6
Wanted Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar was reportedly shot dead by two unidentified gunmen in Johar town of Lahore in Pakistan on Saturday.
Panjwar was accused of being the “mastermind” behind the 1999 bomb blast in Sector 34 here.
He was wanted in several cases in India’s Punjab. According to police, he was actively involved in the smuggling of drugs in the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wanted Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar shot dead in Pakistan’s Lahore
Panjwar was gunned down by two unidentified gunmen in Johar ...
King Charles III crowned at London's Westminster Abbey; tens of thousands line streets to witness moment of history
Coronation ceremony dates back 1,000 years
Defence minister Rajnath Singh visits J-K's Rajouri, reviews security situation
The visit of the defence minister to Rajouri comes a day aft...
Terrorist killed in operation in J-K's Rajouri: Army
Arms and ammunition seized
Congress alleges plot by BJP candidate to kill Mallikarjun Kharge and family; saffron party functionary denies charge
Randeep Singh Surjewala was addressing a press conference