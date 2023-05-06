Wanted Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar shot dead in Pakistan’s Lahore

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

Wanted Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar was reportedly shot dead by two unidentified gunmen in Johar town of Lahore in Pakistan on Saturday.

Panjwar was accused of being the “mastermind” behind the 1999 bomb blast in Sector 34 here.

He was wanted in several cases in India’s Punjab. According to police, he was actively involved in the smuggling of drugs in the state.