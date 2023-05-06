 Paramjit Panjwar: Khalistan Commando Force chief lately took to cross-border smuggling of drugs, weapons through drones : The Tribune India

Before joining KCF in 1986, Panjwar used to work in bank in Tarn Taran district

Family members and villagers gather at the house of Paramjit Singh Panjwar at Panjwar village in Tarn Taran. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 6

Designated terrorist and Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar, who was shot dead by unknown armed assailants in Lahore in Pakistan on Saturday morning when he was having a walk near his house, has been lately involved in cross-border drug trafficking of drugs and weapons through drones for carrying out nefarious activities by destabilising the peaceful atmosphere in Punjab.

He originally belonged to Tarn Taran’s Panjwar village. Before joining KCF, he used to work at Central Co-operative Bank at Sohal village.

He joined the separatist group in 1986 under the influence of the then KCF head and his cousin Labh Singh. He took over the reins of the organisation after Labh Singh was killed by Indian security forces in 1990s. It was then he crossed over to Pakistan where Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) sheltered him. His family, including wife and children, relocated to Germany.

He remained the head of the faction till 2008. He was listed as one of the top 10 most wanted criminals by the Indian government. The government has also invoked Unlawful Activities Prevention act (UAPA) against his organisation.

According to Police, Panjwar was wanted by the Indian security agencies for reviving Sikh insurgency, murder conspiracy and smuggling of arms in India. His name cropped in the murder of former army chief general AS Vaidya in 1992 and the country’s biggest bank robbery in Ludhiana.

A senior police official said though Panjwar was not significantly involved in terror-related incidents in Punjab in recent past, but he was involved in smuggling of contraband, arms and ammunition in Punjab from Pakistan side with drones. He is said to be the main link between Pakistan’s ISI and drug smugglers there.

He said the today’s incident was apparently outcome of this inter-gang rivalry over drug proceeds.

Panjwar’s mother Mohinder Kaur was allegedly kidnapped and kept in illegal confinement before she disappeared from Jhabal police station in November 1992. The special judicial magistrate of CBI Court Mohali last month declared Punjab police AIG Jagdip Singh as proclaimed offender in the case. The then DSP Ashok Kumar was charge sheeted by CBI and he died during the trial.

His brother was also allegedly killed by the police in an encounter. One of his brothers has been retired from Central Co-operative bank while his three brothers lives in the village.

