Polling staff apprised of election procedure

Jalandhar, May 5

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal, along with ARO Jai Inder Singh, who is SDM-1, interacted with polling staff at AJP College, Rama Mandi Road centre, during an election training session. It was held to facilitate the polling staff to perform their duty in an effective manner for the Jalandhar (SC) parliamentary constituency.

SDM Jai Inder said one of the unique features of this training centre was that QR code had been pasted outside the booth and the polling staff could scan the code to know about the rooms they were allotted. It would provide hassle-free and convenient facility to the polling staff.

He said the district administration organised training session for the entire 10,699 polling staff across various assembly constituencies today.

During the training, the polling staff was apprised of the entire election procedure, besides hands-on training on EVM and VVPATs.

Officials asserted that this training plays a crucial role in gaining polling staff’s knowledge, besides instilling a sense of confidence in them.

