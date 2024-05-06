Kejriwal’s arrest a bid to silence his voice, says Sunita

New Delhi, May 5
Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has accused the authorities of deliberately “silencing her husband’s voice” by incarcerating him just before the General Election. Addressing a crowd during her roadshow in South Delhi in support of AAP candidate Sahiram Pahalwan, Sunita said, “The CM only wants to improve the life of the common man.”
Sunita asserted that Kejriwal’s unwavering dedication towards public service was evident through his past hunger strikes during the anti-corruption movement in 2011.
She criticised the authorities for targeting her husband, alleging that his initiatives to enhance education, healthcare, and welfare schemes in Delhi had drawn their ire.
Alleging that the BJP’s alleged “dictatorship” was at its peak, the Delhi CM’s wife said, “He was put in jail just before the poll to stifle his voice.”
She urged the citizens to exercise their right to vote despite the challenges. She expressed dismay at Kejriwal’s detention without any formal conviction. She condemned it as “sheer hooliganism and dictatorship”.
She urged the people of Delhi to respond to what she termed as an “assault on democracy” with their votes.
