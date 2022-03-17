'Will stall flight of youth abroad': Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab CM

Will work together for Punjab’s growth and welfare of its people: PM Modi

'Will stall flight of youth abroad': Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab CM

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann receives a bouquet from Governor Banwarilal Purohit after taking oath at Khatkar Kalan. Pradeep Tewari

Sanjeev Singh Bariana and Aparna Banerjee
Tribune News Service
Khatkar Kalan, March 16

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann was on Wednesday sworn in as the 28th Chief Minister of Punjab at a ceremony thronged by tens of thousands of people at martyr Bhagat Singh’s village here.

Promising to fight unemployment and corruption in the state, Mann said, “We will stall the flight of students to foreign lands for quality education and job security. We will reform our education system to suit innovations in the job sector.

Editorial: Audacity of hope: Expectations run high as AAP begins innings in Punjab

“Ours is a long journey to usher in agriculture reforms, improve hospitals, transform the education system and end unemployment. The work will start from today itself. We will not waste even a single day. We are already late by 70 years.”

He was the only one to take the oath at the event where many people in the crowd and on the dais sported turbans and dupattas in yellow — the “Basanti” colour often associated with Bhagat Singh. Mann paid floral tributes at the Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh’s museum and memorial. The 48-year-old former comedian was administered the oath of secrecy and allegiance by Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Mann ended the oath that he took in Hindi with the slogan “Inquilab Zindabad”.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

“We are beginning from here as we are now free in real sense. All previous governments in the past 70 years have blatantly ignored the vision and dreams of our martyrs,” he said.

All newly elected MLAs were present. Arvind Kejriwal and ministers from his Delhi cabinet, including Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, attended the event in yellow turbans. Chief secretary Anirudh Tewari conducted the proceedings of the event.

Mann asked his party workers to do their work honestly and be polite with people. “Even our opponents are our own people. We will show them all respect. Don’t use harsh words against anybody, including on the social media,” he said. He appreciated Kejriwal for bringing the party to the national level after a long struggle.

Family flies in from US

  • Bhagwant Mann’s son Dilshan Mann (17) and daughter Seerat Mann (21) flew in from the US to attend the swearing-in ceremony. His ex-wife said she always prayed for his victory.

MLAs to take oath today

  • AAP MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar was sworn in as Protem Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday. He will administer oath to the newly-elected legislators on Thursday

Rousing welcome at Sectt

  • Hundreds of Punjab Govt employees came out on the balconies of Civil Secretariat to welcome the new Chief Minister with claps. Never ever has any CM received such a resounding applause

Wave of ‘Basanti’

  • Large number of people in crowd sported turbans and dupattas in yellow
  • ‘Basanti’ colour is associated with martyr Bhagat Singh
  • Kejriwal and ministers from Delhi too wore yellow turbans
  • ‘Rang de Basanti’, an iconic song evoking Bhagat Singh’s sacrifice, played at venue
  • Crowd raised ‘Inqlab Zindabad’ and ‘Bole So Nihaal’ slogans on the occasion

#arvind kejriwal #banwarilal purohit #bhagwant mann

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann becomes the reason behind father-son reunion

2
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

3
Nation

Govt restores valid e-visa to 156 countries; regular visas to all; 10 year visa to US, Japan nationals

4
Himachal

Demonstrators in Shimla break barricades, demand constitution of 'Swarn Aayog'

5
Punjab profile

Bhagwant Mann: Now Punjab CM, former comedian gets down to serious business

6
Delhi

SAD expels Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief Harmeet Singh Kalka

7
Punjab

AAP invited me to Mann's swearing-in, my own party hadn't invited me to Channi's oath-taking: Manish Tewari

8
Nation

Necessary to strengthen Congress to fight BJP, inclusive leadership only way forward: G-23 leaders

9
Haryana

AAP launches Haryana poll foray posters, goes for all 90 seats

10
Haryana

Former tennis star Sharapova, Schumacher booked for fraud on Gurugram court order

Don't Miss

View All
Khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education
Haryana

Haryana khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh

Youngest legislator of Punjab looks to raise voice for downtrodden
Punjab FACES OF CHANGE

Narinder Kaur Bharaj: Youngest legislator of Punjab looks to raise voice for downtrodden

‘Women in sexy clothes useless?’ Neena Gupta has a thing to say for all the trolls
Entertainment

‘Women in sexy clothes useless?’ Neena Gupta has a thing to say for all the trolls

Elon Musk dares Putin for 'single combat'
Trending

Elon Musk dares Putin for 'single combat', replies to tweets with queries

Get ready! Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai’ as he announces his OTT project SRK+; Salman Khan has a message for his friend
Trending

Get ready! Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai’ as he announces his OTT project SRK+; Salman Khan has a message for his friend

‘Wish Kapil Sharma had posted full video and not half truth’, Anupam Kher's reply to comedian's tweets as controversy around 'Kashmir Files' gets murkier
Trending

As Kapil Sharma shuts trolls up, Anupam Kher says 'wish the comedian had posted full video and not half truth' over controversy around 'The Kashmir Files'

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show
Lifestyle

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'The Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show

Top Stories

Increase airpower, have more long-range weapons: Parliamentary panel

Increase airpower, have more long-range weapons: Parliamentary panel

Induction of light combat aircraft & fighter aircraft to off...

‘No constitutional infirmity’, SC upholds Centre’s OROP policy

'No constitutional infirmity', SC upholds Centre's OROP policy

‘Will stall flight of youth abroad’: Mann takes oath as Punjab CM

'Will stall flight of youth abroad': Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab CM

Will work together for Punjab’s growth and welfare of its pe...

Agusta: Ex-Def Secy, four IAF men named in chargesheet

AgustaWestland scam: Ex-Def Secy, four IAF men named in chargesheet

Rs 3,600-cr scam pertains to alleged bribery for purchase of...

Schumacher, Sharapova in Gurugram FIR

Michael Schumacher, Maria Sharapova in Gurugram FIR

A luxury housing project which failed to take off, was publi...

Cities

View All

Amritsar MC meeting unlikely on March 21

Amritsar MC meeting unlikely on March 21

AAP MLAs set to walk on tightrope

Teachers, school heads say ‘not in a state of panic’

The winds of change: Pics of Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh start adorning govt offices' walls

Literary gem Dev Dard passes away

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Tile-laden truck veers off road in Zirakpur, leaves 3 dead

Tile-laden truck veers off road in Zirakpur, leaves 3 dead

Tepid response to Covid vaccine for 12+ in Chandigarh

Four test positive for Covid in Chandigarh

‘Let mentally ill use Home, at least for now’

CAT to take call on extending retirement age of GMCH doctors

Jamia professor held in ~1-lakh bribery case

Jamia professor held in Rs1-lakh bribery case

Swearing-in ceremony : All routes to Khatkar Kalan were busy!

Swearing-in ceremony : All routes to Khatkar Kalan were busy!

Jalandhar West: Improving education, healthcare on my agenda, says Sheetal Angural

22-yr-old reunited with family after 7 years, thanks to CM's swearing-in

Jalandhar MC staff allege misbehaviour by brother of AAP legislator

United colours of 'Basant'

Vaccination of 12-14 age group begins, 73 jabbed

Vaccination of 12-14 age group begins, 73 jabbed

Woman defeats 16 candidates in LIP stronghold South seat

One dead, two test positive in Ludhiana district

Healthcare staff urges CM to fill vacancies, provide infra in hospitals

Illegal buildings: State-level technical panel to fix accountability of MC officials for lapses

Patiala district sees low turnout on Day 1

Patiala district sees low turnout on Day 1

Patiala Civic body razes ‘temple site’