Young blood: 11 newly elected MLAs to Punjab Vidhan Sabha below 35

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, March 15

With the AAP sweeping the elections, a lot of young blood will be infused in the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha as 11 MLAs are below the age of 35.

All these MLAs belong of the AAP and Narinder Kaur Bharaj who defeated Minister Vijay Inder Singla and BJP’s Arvind Khanna from Sangrur is the youngest MLA at the age of 27. Bharaj rose to fame in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls when she had put up a polling booth for AAP candidate Bhagwant Mann in her village.

Apart from Bharaj, among MLAs who are below the age of 35 include Narinder Pal Singh Sawna, 30, from Fazilka; Anmol Gagan Mann, 31, from Kharar; Sukhvir Singh Maiser Khana, 34, from Maur; Gurinder Singh Garry Warring, 35, from Amloh; and Harjot Bains, 31, who defeated Speaker Rana KP Singh from Anandpur Sahib. Bains had last time also contested from Sahnewal, but lost the elections. Amritpal Singh Sukhanand from Baghapurana (Moga) is 32. Meet Hayer, who has been elected second time from Barnala, is also 32. Amansher Singh (Shery Kalsi) from Batala is 34 and Labh Singh Ugoke who defeated Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is just 35.

Besides, 29 MLAs between the age of 36 and 45 have also made it to the Assembly. Also, the average age of the current Assembly comes to around 50 years. At 48, Bhagwant Singh Mann is going to be the second youngest CM in Punjab’s history. Parkash Singh Badal was 43 in 1970 when he was sworn in for the post.

Eight above 65

There are just eight MLAs who are above the age of 65. Former Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, 78, who has been elected from Fatehgarh Churian is the oldest MLA. BJP legislator from Mukerian Jangi Lal Mahajan is 74 years old.