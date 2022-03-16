Narinder Kaur Bharaj: Youngest legislator of Punjab looks to raise voice for downtrodden

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, March 14

AAP MLA from Sangrur Narinder Kaur Bharaj (27) used a two-wheeler to campaign. In future also, she plans to use it for visiting various areas without any security.

“I will prefer to use my Scooty to stay connected with my voters. Even after the announcement of result, I went to the local market on my scooter with my mother for shopping. I used cars also of my supporters in the election, but I prefer my Scooty,” says Bharaj, one of AAP’s gaint killers as she defeated Cabinet Minister Vijay Inder Singla with a margin of 36,430 votes.

A law graduate, Bharaj hails from a farming family of Bharaj village. She was the first one to set up a booth of her party in the 2014 elections in her village, when others had stopped supporting the party after facing threats from political opponents.

“I come from a middle-class family and I know what our problems are. I have travelled in buses and autos and rode a bicycle. My opponents called me ‘chhoti jahi kudi’ and now I want to show to them that the age does not matter, but its intention that matters. Since their intentions were bad, people have rejected them,” says Bharaj.

“My aim is to raise the voice of the downtrodden. After becoming the MLA, I am confident that I will be able to work more effectively. In Sangrur, I have only seen only ‘politics of commission’ as leaders of various parties have only pocketed commission from government projects. In coming days, residents will see a major improvement in the overall working,” she said.

