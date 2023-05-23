IPL 2023: Why tree emojis have replaced dot balls during IPL play-offs

Chandigarh, May 23
IPL viewers on TV were perplexed on Tuesday as they saw dot balls being replaced by trees emojis during play-off between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. Many aired their surprise on Twitter and sought to know why this was happening.
It turned out that it was part of a green initiative by the BCCI.
As play-offs began with Qualifier-1 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings during the last leg of IPL, BCCI has made a ‘green’ commitment for the cause of environment.
For every dot ball bowled, BCCI will plant 500 trees.
Though there was no official announcement from BCCI regarding the initiative, TV commentators on air called dot balls as ‘green dot balls’.
They also spoke about BCCI’ green move.
