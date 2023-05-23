 IPL Qualifier 1: Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 15 runs to enter final : The Tribune India

IPL Qualifier 1: Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 15 runs to enter final

Defending champions GT will get another chance to reach final as they play the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad on Friday

IPL Qualifier 1: Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 15 runs to enter final

Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar celebrates with teammates the wicket of Gujarat Titan's batter Wriddhiman Saha during the IPL 2023 first qualifier cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. PTI



PTI

Chennai, May 23

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 15 runs in the Qualifier 1 to enter final of the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

Defending champions GT will get another chance to reach the final as they play the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad on Friday.

Sent in to bat, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with a 44-ball 60 as Chennai Super Kings posted a competitive 172 for seven.

In reply, GT were all out for 157 in 20 overs.

Shubman Gill (42) looked in good touch but none of the other batters could get going. In the end, Rashid Khan (30) made a late attempt before losing his wicket.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 172 for 7 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 60; Mohammed Shami 2/28).

Gujarat Titans: 157 all out in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 42; Ravindra Jadeja 2/18, Deepak Chahar 2/29).

