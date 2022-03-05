Spin legend Shane Warne passes away

Melbourne: Former Australia spinner Shane Warne (52), one of the all-time greats of the game who redefined spin bowling, has died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand, according to media reports here. According to ‘foxsports.com.au’, Warne’s management released a brief statement that he had passed away in Thailand and the reason could be heart attack. “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy and will provide further details in due course,” the statement read.

An iconic name in international cricket, Warne made his debut in 1992. He played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets. In his 194 ODI appearances, he took 293 wickets. inside

#shane warne