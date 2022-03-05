Goodbye, Shane... gone too soon

Australian leg-spinner succumbs to suspected heart attack at 52

Goodbye, Shane... gone too soon

Australia's wicketkeeping great Rod Marsh (L) had passed away on Thursday. Warne had paid his tribute to the Aussie legend on Twitter hours before his own demise. file

LONDON, March 4

Shane Warne was not only one of the greatest cricketers ever to play the game but he can also probably be credited with saving the art of spin bowling in a sport that had become dominated by relentless pace.

His extraordinary figures tell the first half of the story and the proliferation of leg-spin bowlers, at the sharp end of the attack in almost every form of the game now, shows the other.

Warne died at the age of 52 from a suspected heart attack today, hours after tweeting his love to the family of another Australian Test legend, wicketkeeper Rod Marsh, who died on Thursday.

Warne wrote that Marsh was "an inspiration to so many young boys and girls" – an epitaph that the peerless leg spinner deserves 10 times over.

Warne finished his career with 708 wickets in 145 Tests, a record that was later broken by Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800), which included a career-best of 8/71 against England at the Gabba.

He also picked up 293 ODI wickets and won the World Cup with Australia in 1999. Warne too was a handy late-order batsman. Though his Test average was only 17.3, he took the role seriously and holds the record for the most Test runs (3,154) without a century — his highest score being 99.

Of those 708 wickets none would or could have made more impact than his first Ashes wicket, the infamous "ball of the century" that pitched outside leg stump and took off to shatter England batsman Mike Gatting's off peg at Old Trafford in the 1993 series.

Never before had a new talent blasted on to the scene in such a devastating style.

Warne went on to become part of an all-conquering Australia side, with the likes of Glenn McGrath and Jason Gillespie delivering relentlessly accurate pace attack that left Warne to rip into the worn-down batsmen.

When their job was done, the formidable batting line-up, headed by the likes of Mark Taylor, Justin Langer and Ricky Ponting, built totals that were a bowler's dream and opened the door for Warne to clean up and win match after match, series after series.

His endlessly repeatable action meant he could bowl marathon spells and such was his accuracy that, alongside being a demon attacking weapon, he was also parsimonious in terms of leaking runs – another unusual aspect for a spinner that made him effective in One-day games.

It was not all plain sailing, however, as in 2003 he failed a doping test for a diuretic and was banned from all cricket for a year – ruling him out of Australia's defence of the World Cup.

He returned from the layoff refreshed and fit and continued to take big hauls as he became the game's all-time leading wicket-taker in a cat-and-mouse competition with Muralitharan.

His final Test was at Sydney in 2007 when he took his 1,000th international wicket in all forms of the game.

His career continued in T20, where he was a hugely popular captain of the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, having also made friends with his oldest enemies in England as captain of County side Hampshire. — Reuters

A huge loss for cricket

Unbelievable... shocked to the core. This can't be true... There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket. Viv Richards, West Indies great

I'm truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane... still can't believe it. Rohit Sharma, India captain

He was one of the greatest competitors. Played hard on field and was one of the first to have a beer with you after. Was always a pleasure and challenge playing against him. More importantly loved his kids endlessly. One of crickets greats. Jacques Kallis, former South Africa all-rounder

Master’s class

96 wkts Warne tops the list of most wickets in a calendar year in the Test format.

17 He is third among the players with the most player-of-the-match records.

2nd The spinner is second in the rungs of most ten-wickets-in-a-match in a career.

Other career highlights

  • Was named one of Wisden's five best players of the 20th century.
  • First player to take 700 wickets, although his record was ultimately surpassed by Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets).
  • Became the first player in over 90 years to take a hat-trick in the Ashes when he achieved the feat against England at Melbourne in 1994.
  • Broke Dennis Lillee's Australian record of 355 Test wickets on tour in New Zealand in 2000.
  • Finished his career with the most runs in Test cricket (3,154) without a hundred to his name.
  • Retired from First-Class cricket after a season with English county Hampshire but was lured back by the riches of the Indian Premier League in 2008, signing up as captain and coach of the Rajasthan Royals.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

SC shocked at 'unprecedented' HC order protecting Punjab ex-DGP Sumedh Saini in all future cases

2
World

Russia seizes Europe's biggest nuclear plant in 'reckless' assault

3
Nation

Russia-Ukraine War: Indian student reportedly shot at in Kyiv, says VK Singh

4
Sports

Aussie cricket legend Shane Warne dies at 52

5
Nation

Former Punjab governor and ex-Army chief Gen SF Rodrigues dies at 88

6
Nation

Naveen's death in Ukraine: BJP MLA's 'dead body takes more space' remarks leave Congress fuming over rival's 'cruelty'

7
Himachal

Himachal Budget 2022: CM Jai Ram Thakur promises 30,000 new jobs, says state's debt remains point of worry

8
World

56 killed, 200 injured in blast at Shia mosque during Friday congregation in northwest Pakistan

9
Trending

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world's sympathy amid war with Russia

10
Entertainment

First look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan

Don't Miss

View All
Poll factor: Pollution board ‘goes slow’ on raids
Punjab

Poll factor: Punjab Pollution Control Board 'goes slow' on raids

Doctor density in country 5 per 10,000
Nation

Doctor density in India 5 per 10,000

Trapped in bunker without food, four girls send out SOS
Punjab

Trapped in bunker without food in Ukraine's Kharkiv, four girls from Punjab, Chandigarh send out SOS

Shah Rukh Khan being SRK, his curt reply to fan when asked ‘filmon mein aate raho, khabron mein nahi’
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan being SRK, his witty reply to fan when asked 'filmon mein aate raho, khabron mein nahi'

'I’m not Shah Rukh Khan...don’t have that kind of money,’ Saif Ali Khan told ex-wife Amrita as he paid half of Rs 5 crore alimony money
Entertainment

'I'm not Shah Rukh Khan, don't have that kind of money,' Saif Ali Khan as he paid half of Rs 5 crore alimony to ex-wife Amrita Singh

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6
Jalandhar

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6

Low NEET cut-off behind costly MBBS
Nation

Low NEET cut-off behind costly MBBS

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat
Punjab

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat

Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia to punish 'fake' war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia to punish 'fake' war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter

The moves against the social media giants on Friday follow b...

North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected a singl...

Russia captures Ukrainian N-plant; reactors safe, says atomic watchdog

Russia captures Ukrainian nuclear plant; reactors safe, says atomic watchdog

1,700 stuck, PM takes stock | India abstains on UNHRC resolu...

UKRAINE CRISIS: NMC allows war-hit returnees to complete internship in India

NMC allows Ukraine returnees to complete MBBS internship in India

Must have cleared FMGE | Exemption was earlier given to Covi...

UKRAINE CRISIS: Delhi youth shot at in Kyiv, hospitalised

Delhi youth Harjot Singh shot at in Ukraine's Kyiv, hospitalised

He was hit by four bullets, including one in chest

Cities

View All

Lawmaker heads to Poland, says will arrange transport

MP Gurjeet Aujla heads to Poland, says will arrange transport for Indian students in Ukraine

Amritsar: Rare frescoes at Ranjit Singh's palace still await conservation

Gang of vehicle lifters busted, four arrested by Amritsar police

Guru Nanak varsity researchers find sustainable way to degrade plastic

14 more Ukraine students back safely in Amritsar; one reaches Abohar

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater ‘unfit’ for drinking

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater 'unfit' for drinking

Out of Kharkiv, but not danger, says Mansa girl

Risking lives sole option for those stuck: Ukraine returnee

Pay 15% more for booze in Chandigarh

Pay 15% more for booze in Chandigarh

UKRAINE CRISIS: Living in constant fear of getting killed anytime, say medicos

Chandigarh allows private schools to give 15 pc fee waiver

Students hold protest against Canadian govt

UBS logs 96.29 per cent placement

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Barely escaped death, says city youth on return from war zone

Barely escaped death, says city youth on return from war zone

City youth offers free taxi service to Ukraine returnees

Training session held for counting staff in district

Selfie points at stinking dumps

NCC cadets honoured for their contribution in nation building

2 injured in blast while refilling fire extinguisher in Ludhiana

2 injured in blast while refilling fire extinguisher in Ludhiana

2 women, labourer held for immoral trafficking in Mandi Ahmedgarh

12 booked for bid to kill schoolboy in Ludhiana

Man duped of Rs 1.5 crore in Lamborghini deal, 3 booked in Ludhiana

It’s second life, dream come true, unbelievable: Students

Patiala MC seals buildings for violation of laws, but goes ‘soft’ on officials

Patiala MC seals buildings for violation of laws, but goes 'soft' on officials

Dairy-shifting project of Patiala marred by politics, Congress councillors for Vigilance probe

Ukraine crisis: Get kids out of war zone first, Centre urged

Patiala: 3 held with 280-kg poppy husk

Students hold protest, seek representation for Punjab in BBMB