Watch: Virat Kohli in new avatar; turns ‘water boy’ for team in Asia Cup match against Bangladesh

Colombo, September 15
India’s talisman batter Virat Kohli has been a source of entertainment in cricket and never fails to make people laugh with his varied antics on the pitch, even when he is not in playing XI, he never misses an opportunity to crack a wisecrack.
After Bangladesh's Anamul Haque was dismissed, Kohli went to the pitch carrying water for his teammates, and his sprinting technique had the crowd in splits.
On the field or off the field, can't get our eyes off this guy 👀#INDvBAN live now only on #DisneyPlusHotstar, free on the mobile app.#FreeMeinDekhteJaao #AsiaCup2023 #AsiaCupOnHotstar #Cricket pic.twitter.com/emqbnrl6Vp— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) September 15, 2023
Kohli has been rested from the team India in a dead rubber match against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup Super Four clash.
Other than this India made many changes in their playing XI. Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav have also been given a rest.
While, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna have been included in the playing XI.
With early breakthroughs, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur gave India an amazing start to the game.
Talking about the match, India won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh in their last Super Four stage match of the Asia Cup.
