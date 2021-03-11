Haryana roadways conductor who has been offering water to passengers boarding his bus gets letter of appreciation from govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

The Haryana State Transport aims at providing safe and accessible travel to the people across the state as well as fulfilling the social obligations along with ensuring that adequate facilities are being delivered to the people of the state.

Giving information in this regard, an official spokesperson said that Haryana State Transport, operates with around 3,200 buses from its 24 depots and 13 sub-depots, covering a distance of 8.5 lakh kilometers per day. He added that Haryana State Transport provides travel facilities to about 4.5 lakh passengers per day.

He said that Haryana State Transport always gives encouragement to the employees doing commendable work so that they continue to deliver good work in future.

He added that with such motivation other colleagues also get inspired to contribute more. Taking this process forward, an operator of Haryana State Transport Delhi, Surendra Sharma, operator number 226, provided drinking water to the passengers after they board the bus.

Recognising his efforts, the Principal Secretary of Transport Department, Navdeep Singh Virk, has given him a letter of appreciation for his commendable services.

The Tribune had highlighted a heartwarming image of the bus conductor offering water to the passengers who board his bus. He has been reportedly doing this for last 12 years, since he joined the service.