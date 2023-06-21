Pakistan Higher Education Commission bans Holi, other Hindu festivals on campuses days after students play with colours at Islamabad university

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 21

The Pakistan Higher Education Council on Tuesday banned Holi and other Hindu festivals across the universities in the country after students recently played with colours in a university in Islamabad.

Students had celebrated Holi at Quaid-i-Azam University, a state-funded university in Islamabad on June 12.

The event was held by the Mehran Students’ Council, a non-political cultural organisation of the university.

An official page for news of the university had posted videos of the students dancing their hearts out while playing Holi, which had sparked an uproar, with many supporting it while some slamming it.

Commission said: "Such activities portray a complete disconnect from the country’s sociocultural values and are an erosion of the country’s Islamic identity."

Below is the notice by the Commission.

