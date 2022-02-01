Video: This sure was a different wedding, groom takes barat on JCBs to get his wife amid heavy snow in Shimla

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 1

Everyone wants to have a different wedding these days, but this groom in Himcahal was forced to have one. JCB was the last ride he had thought that he would take on his weddings to fetch his life partner.

But he had no other choice as most of the roads were closed in Himachal Pradesh due to snow and he had to ferry the wedding procession on two excavators.

Because of heavy Snowfall going on in Himachal,a barat was ferried in Two JCB Machines in a Snow Bound are of Shimla district in Himachal ..Watch this video of Barat in JCBs ..Himachali Rocks pic.twitter.com/OU6hDDVQea — Anilkimta (@Anilkimta2) January 24, 2022

It had snowed heavily in Shimla’s Giripar area and Vijay Prakash had decided may what comes, his marriage will take place at all cost.

The wedding procession managed to reach till Dalyanu where they encountered a roadblock. The ‘baraat’ was divided and two excavators were called into service.

The processions continued to the bride’s home on the JCB machines and also brought her back in the same manner. Now, instead of the celebratory wedding procession, the video of baraat proceeding on the machines amid snowfall is Shimla has gone viral.