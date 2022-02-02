'Fringe minority', says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as anti-vaccine protest in Canada spurs outrage

AP

Toronto, February 2

In a scene at odds with Canadians’ reputation for niceness and rule-following, thousands of protesters railing against vaccine mandates and other Covid restrictions descended on the capital over the weekend, deliberately blocking traffic around Parliament Hill.

Some urinated and parked on the National War Memorial. One danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. A number of them carried signs and flags with swastikas.

In the aftermath of Canada's biggest pandemic protest to date, the demonstrators have found little sympathy in a country where more than 80 per cent are vaccinated. Many people were outraged by some of the crude behaviour.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the Ottawa protesters a “fringe minority" and said they reflected the proliferation of "disinformation and misinformation online”.

Organisers, including one who has espoused white supremacist views, had raised millions for the cross-country “freedom truck convoy” against vaccine mandates. It attracted support from former US President Donald Trump and Tesla billionaire Elon Musk.

Trudeau and his family were moved to an undisclosed location during the protest. (Two of his children tested positive for Covid, and a test on Tuesday revealed he, too, was infected. He said he is fine and working remotely.)

A smaller but still significant number of protesters remained on the streets on Wednesday, saying they won't leave until all vaccine mandates and other restrictions are gone. They are also calling for the removal of Trudeau's government, though it is responsible for few of the measures, most of which were put in place by provincial governments.

“It's time for Canada and the rest of the world to find other ways to deal with this virus,” said protester Michelle Kloet, 47, of Canmore, Alberta.

#Canada #canada protest #justin trudeau