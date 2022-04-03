Imran Khan no-trust vote: Will challenge Deputy Speaker order in Supreme Court, says PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 3

Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said they would approach the Supreme Court against the Deputy Speaker’s order. Bilawal has demanded an immediate vote on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

Bilawal announcement came minutes after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Sur dismissed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.