Imran Khan no-trust vote: Will challenge Deputy Speaker order in Supreme Court, says PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Chandigarh, April 3
Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said they would approach the Supreme Court against the Deputy Speaker’s order. Bilawal has demanded an immediate vote on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.
Also read: PM Khan seeks Assembly dissolution, fresh polls after Dy Speaker dismisses no-confidence motion
Bilawal announcement came minutes after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Sur dismissed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.
