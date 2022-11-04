Tension grips Amritsar as Hindu leader Sudhir Suri shot at during protest

Amritsar, November 4
Tension gripped the city when controversial Hindu leader Sudhir Suri was shot at near Gopal Mandir area located on Majitha road here today.
He was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.
It has been learnt that he was holding protest against the temple management when some people arrived on the spot and entered into an argument with him. One of them suddenly opened fire at him.
Senior police officials immediately reached the spot and the accused was reportedly arrested.
The exact cause behind the incident was yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.
