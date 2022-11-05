Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa takes responsibility for Hindu leader Sudhir Suri's killing

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, November 4
Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa has taken the responsibility for the broad daylight murder of the Hindu leader Sudhir Suri.
Also read: Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead during protest in Amritsar
All aspects of Shiv Sena leader's murder to be examined, says DGP Gaurav Yadav
He claimed responsibility in a social media post.
Though the police officials were tightlipped over any further development in the case, a police official said they were checking the authenticity of the social media post.
Meanwhile, the situation in Amritsar remained peaceful.
Heavy police security was deputed near the postmortem house. A medical board was formed for his autopsy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
NIA likely to take over Amritsar Shiv Sena leader's murder case
An NIA team has been sent to Punjab
All aspects of Shiv Sena leader's murder to be examined, says DGP Gaurav Yadav
Visits the spot near Gopal Mandir where Sudhir Suri was shot...