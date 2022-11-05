Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa takes responsibility for Hindu leader Sudhir Suri's killing

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, November 4

Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa has taken the responsibility for the broad daylight murder of the Hindu leader Sudhir Suri.

Also read: Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead during protest in Amritsar

All aspects of Shiv Sena leader's murder to be examined, says DGP Gaurav Yadav

He claimed responsibility in a social media post.

Though the police officials were tightlipped over any further development in the case, a police official said they were checking the authenticity of the social media post.

Meanwhile, the situation in Amritsar remained peaceful.

Heavy police security was deputed near the postmortem house. A medical board was formed for his autopsy.

#Lakhbir Singh Landa #Sudhir Suri