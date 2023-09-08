Upcoming film Mission Raniganj retains fizz despite title change

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, September 7

The launch of the advance or teaser poster of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Mission Raniganj—- The Great Bharat Rescue, based on the true and inspiring story of rescue by engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who was from Amritsar, on Wednesday, has created a buzz with cinephiles and netizens taking to social media, discussing the change in the title of the film from The Great Indian Rescue to The Great Bharat Rescue. This comes at a time when there is uproar in political circles over the Central government’s reported intent to change the country’s name from India to Bharat.

While the title change has drawn reactions from all corners, Jaswant Gill’s son, Dr Sarvpreet Singh Gill, says that the move has had no impact on the message and content of the film. “We are absolutely thrilled after the first-look posters and announcement. The film has had several title changes since its conception; first, it was Capsule Gill, later it was changed to The Great India Rescue and now the final title of Mission Raniganj. Whatever is the title, the final outcome of the film will be good, the story remains the same as it is based on facts and there is no mirch masala to it,” he said.

The family is also quite excited with the look of Akshay Kumar as Jaswant Singh Gill. “We had an idea on how he is going to look in the film, but watching the response to the poster release, we are now waiting for the film’s release,” said Dr Sarvpreet Singh Gill.

The film also stars Parineeti Chopra. The thrilling tale of survival that draws inspiration from the life of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who heroically rescued trapped miners in the Raniganj coalfields in West Bengal way back in 1989, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

