3 comorbid patients die, 441 Covid cases in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 30

The city on Sunday reported 441 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths of patients with comorbidities. A positivity rate of 9.36 per cent was recorded as 4,713 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

A 92-year-old man from Sector 21, a case of hypertension, heart disease and acute respiratory distress syndrome, died at the GMSH, Sector 16. He was fully vaccinated against Covid. A 76-year-old man from Daria, a case of leukaemia, myocardial infarction and cerebrovascular accident, died at Amcare Hospital, Zirakpur. He was also fully vaccinated. An 88-year-old man of Sector 35 died at SGHS Hospital, Sohana. He was a case of hypertension and lung disease. He was fully vaccinated against Covid. With this, the death toll in the city has reached 1,118. —