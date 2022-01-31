3 comorbid patients die, 441 Covid cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, January 30
The city on Sunday reported 441 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths of patients with comorbidities. A positivity rate of 9.36 per cent was recorded as 4,713 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.
A 92-year-old man from Sector 21, a case of hypertension, heart disease and acute respiratory distress syndrome, died at the GMSH, Sector 16. He was fully vaccinated against Covid. A 76-year-old man from Daria, a case of leukaemia, myocardial infarction and cerebrovascular accident, died at Amcare Hospital, Zirakpur. He was also fully vaccinated. An 88-year-old man of Sector 35 died at SGHS Hospital, Sohana. He was a case of hypertension and lung disease. He was fully vaccinated against Covid. With this, the death toll in the city has reached 1,118. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Indian economy contracts by 6.6 pc in 2020-21 as against earlier estimate of 7.3 pc decline
NSO data shows that pandemic-hit economy did not perform as ...
India to remain fastest-growing major economy; to expand 8-8.5% in FY23: Economic Survey
Projection based on the assumption that there will be no fur...
Pegasus: Matter sub judice, Centre tells Opposition over demands for debate
Stage set for a stormy budget session
2022 assembly polls: Ban on road shows, processions, vehicle rallies to continue till February 11, Election Commission
Number norms for attending physical rallies increased from 5...
Elections keep taking place, Budget Session is important, says PM Modi
Says hoping for free, frank, well-meaning discussions