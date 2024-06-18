Municipal Corporation to engage agency to handle Central projects

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 17

With an eye on realising ‘garbage free’ and ‘water secure’ status, the city Municipal Corporation will set up a dedicated project management unit (PMU) to handle Swachh Bharat, AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) and NCAP (National Clean Air Programme) projects.

According to the MC, the PMU with sector experts is needed to provide direct assistance to the civic body to ensure effective implementation and coordination of the programmes. The PMU will be responsible for effectively leading and taking initiative to plan, manage, design, execute and implement the component of the three projects.

The PMU will work closely with the corporation in the annual Swachh Survekshan, garbage-free city certification, Water+ certification, PeyJal Survekshan, Vayu Survekshan, National Water Awards or any other survey conducted by the Centre.

The unit will create a sustainable capacity building related to upcoming and advanced technologies and assist in operationalising the policies and implementing institutional development, capacity building, monitoring and quality assurance of the outputs of the programme.

A fresh tender will be floated for the selection of an agency to set up a PMU for two years. Eight consultants will be engaged, costing the MC Rs 25 lakh per month. The agenda has already been approved by the MC House and tendering process will start soon.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat