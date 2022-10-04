Three directors of GBP Group declared proclaimed offenders

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, has declared three directors of Gupta Builders and Promoters Private Limited (GBP) Group, Satish Kumar Gupta, Pradeep Kumar Gupta and Raman Kumar Gupta, as proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case filed against them by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Punjab.

The court declared them POs after their presence could not be procured despite issuance of non-bailable warrants against them.

RERA has filed a criminal complaint against them in November 2021 through advocate Siddharth Pandit to prosecute them for noncompliance of its order. The authority alleged that the builder had violated the RERA Act in the City Central Project at Kishanpur village, Dhakoli, Zirakpur.