An artiste born but once in centuries: Tributes pour in for singing legend Lata Mangeshkar

PTI

New Delhi, February 6

Prominent Bollywood personalities mourned the passing away of singing icon Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday.

The 92-year-old singer had tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

Mangeshkar’s condition had improved in January and she was taken off the ventilator but her health deteriorated on Saturday. She died on Sunday morning due to multiple organ failure.

From the film industry, actors Shabana Azmi, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Hansal Mehta paid tributes to the singer.

Calling Mangeshkar India’s national treasure, Azmi said her voice lit up our lives, gave us solace when we were sad, gave strength when we were low”.

“’Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe’… And how can one forget such a voice! Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers,” Kumar tweeted.

Devgn wrote, “An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji’s songs. Om Shanti. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family.”

Mehta said “the heavens are blessed” to be in the company of the Nightingale of India.

“The nightingale moves on. The heavens are blessed. There will never be another Lataji. Om Shanti,” Mehta tweeted.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle said “one of the greatest Indian has left us” today.

“Thank you for the songs, the memories, the pride we felt because of you. #LataMangeshkar,” he tweeted.

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw also tweeted her condolences.

“She has silenced our lives with her passing Om Shanthi,” she tweeted.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema’s greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and sang over 25,000 songs in various Indian languages.

In her over seven-decade career, she has sung a host of memorable tracks, including “Ajeeb dastan hai ye”, “Pyar kiya to darna kya” and “Neela asman so gaya”.

The singer—known as Melody Queen of India—was awarded Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, as well as the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.