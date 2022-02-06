Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightangle of India rescued BCCI post-1983 win

Kapil’s Devils needed to be celebrated but the BCCI barely paid its cricketers a daily allowance of 20 pounds

PTI

New Delhi, February 6

When Kapil Dev lifted the World Cup at the Lord’s balcony in 1983, the erstwhile BCCI president and one of the powerful ministers in the Indira Gandhi Cabinet, late NKP Salve, had a different worry.

It was still some years to go for economic liberalisation and an astute businessman like Jagmohan Dalmiya’s foresight to turn cricket into an industry.

Also read: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

                  India loses a rare gem. Lata Mangeshkar’s voice will resonate forever

                 An artiste born but once in centuries: Tributes pour in for singing legend Lata Mangeshkar 

                 PM Narendra Modi to attend Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

Kapil’s Devils needed to be celebrated but the BCCI, which currently is looking at USD 5 billion television contract, barely paid its cricketers a daily allowance of 20 pounds.

Salve had to turn to his ‘Man Friday’ and Indian cricket’s ‘one-stop Encyclopedia’ Raj Singh Dungarpur for a solution to be able to reward the players for such an achievement.

‘Raj bhai’, as Dungarpur was known in Indian cricket circle, decided that the only way was to request his close friend and one of country’s biggest cricket fans Lata Mangeshkar to do a pro-bono concert in the national capital’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The JLN was packed to capacity as ‘Lata ji’ did a near two-hour programme.

The event ensured that BCCI collected enough money and each of the 14 members got Rs 1 lakh each as cash award.

“It was a very decent sum in those days. We would otherwise save up tour money and daily allowance for that month and it came to barely Rs 60,000,” Sunil Valson recollected while speaking to PTI.

“I remember some people said we will give you Rs 5000, some said Rs 10,000 and it was very disrespectful at times. But then Lata ji sang in that concert. What a function it was and one of the most memorable evenings to watch her sing live,” Valson said.

The BCCI and more so Dungarpur never forgot how ‘Lata ji’ saved Indian cricket from sheer embarrassment just because of her pristine love for the ‘Gentleman’s game’.

As a mark of respect, the BCCI till her death kept two complimentary VIP tickets allocated at any Indian stadium for her, where India played an international match.

“Just like we have quota for each match (before Covid era) for sponsors, state associations, there are two tickets at every cricket match for Lata ji,” a senior BCCI official informed.

The Mangeshkars were really cricket fans but one of the finest chroniclers of Mumbai cricket, senior journalist Makarand Waigankar recalls the days in the 1960s when Lata Mangeshkar was a regular visitor at the CCI Stadium and later at the Wankhede Stadium in the 1970s and 80s.

“Lata ji and her brother music composer Hridaynath Mageshkar were regulars at Test matches held at Brabourne Stadium. Later through the 70s, she would hardly miss any game even with such busy recording schedule,” Waingankar, who was a young journalist back then, recalled.

Mangeshkar would sit alongside Dungarpur and former Mumbai legend and Test opener Madhav Apte and watch the proceedings.

There is an old video of Mangeshkar also watching an India versus West Indies Test match in Chennai, where she must have gone for a recording back in 70s.

She was very close to all Mumbai cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar and Sachin Tendulkar, who spoke about her with unmatchable humility and mother like respect.

She would often drop in at the Cricket Club of India and enjoy cricketing discussion in the company of Dungarpur and another distinguished Test cricketer Hanumant Singh, who was the former’s nephew.

Tendulkar would often say that she saw “Maa Saraswati” in Mangeshkar.

It’s so poignant that the ‘Nightangle of India’ left a day after Saraswati Puja.

#BCCI #lata mangeshkar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Punjab polls: Congress CM's face to decide whether 60 contestants become MLAs, says Navjot Sidhu

2
Entertainment

Lata Mangeshkar not doing well, put back on ventilator: Doctor

3
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi heads to Ludhiana ahead of expected announcement on CM candidate

4
Sports

High Five: India win record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title, beat England by 4 wickets

5
Haryana

ITBP assistant commandant, accused in Rs 125-crore fraud case, surrenders in Gurugram court

6
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal to undergo health check-up at Mohali's Fortis

7
Nation

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

8
Entertainment

Mandira Bedi hosts post wedding party for newlywed Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

9
Punjab Election

Rahul Gandhi to announce Congress CM face on Sunday

10
Nation

KCR stays away during PM's Telangana visit, cites fever

Don't Miss

View All
Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him
Entertainment

Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public
Entertainment

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, bright sunshine 3 days; tourists influx increase manifold
Himachal

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, sun shines after 3 days; tourists influx increases manifold

Video clips, memes questioning leaders’ work trend online
Punjab Election

Video clips, memes questioning Punjab leaders' work trend online

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies
Bathinda

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Had it not been for this condition that cricketer Ravi Shastri put on Amrita Singh, she wouldn’t have married Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Top Stories

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

Two-day national mourning, state funeral for the singing leg...

India loses a rare gem. Lata Mangeshkar’s voice will resonate forever

India loses a rare gem. Lata Mangeshkar’s voice will resonate forever

She breathed her last at ripe 92 but she lives as much in he...

An artist born but once in centuries: Tributes pour in for singing legend Lata Mangeshkar

An artiste born but once in centuries: Tributes pour in for singing legend Lata Mangeshkar

'Nightingale of India' started her career at the age of 13 i...

PM Narendra Modi to attend Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

PM Narendra Modi to attend Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

He's scheduled to land in Mumbai at 4:15 pm and make his way...

Rahul Gandhi to name Punjab’s CM face today

Rahul Gandhi heads to Ludhiana ahead of expected announcement on CM candidate

Party’s internal surveys show Channi ahead of others; ‘All w...

Cities

View All

As 6 withdraw papers, 116 remain in the fray

As 6 withdraw papers, 116 remain in the fray

Amritsar East — important but often 'ignored' segment

Amritsar district clocks two deaths, 44 new cases

Prajapati Samaj, SC & OBC leaders join SAD

Rs 1.6-cr burglary case cracked, Moga man held

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

CTU to start shuttle bus service to airport

CTU to start shuttle bus service to Chandigarh airport

Panchkula daily Covid-19 cases below 100 after month

Chandigarh: Girl killed in hit-&-run

Linesman electrocuted at Dera Bassi

Chandigarh Mayor launches drive to rid city of plastic

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Delhi Law graduate held for duping over 200 people

Of 1.35 crore, only 1.18 lakh NRIs registered voters in Jalandhar

Of 1.35 crore, only 1.18 lakh NRIs registered voters in Jalandhar

Declare candidates’ antecedents in newspapers, TV: Poll observers

Nawanshahr administration begins drive to reach PwD voters

Hoshiarpur tops Punjab in disposal of cVigil complaints

Unaccounted cash, valuables seized in Jalandhar district

Paint store gutted in fire in Ludhiana

Paint store gutted in fire in Ludhiana

Covid-19: 183 test positive, two die in Ludhiana district

Labourer, 11 buffaloes die in roof collapse in Ludhiana village

Woman among three nabbed with heroin in Ludhiana

175 candidates in fray in Ludhiana, symbols allotted

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Sanaur SAD candidate gets show-cause notice

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Sanaur SAD candidate gets show-cause notice

Education no factor in selecting candidates!