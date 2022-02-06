PM Narendra Modi to attend Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

Mumbai, February 6
Prime Minister Modi Narendra Modi will attend legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Sunday, officials said.
The 92-year-old Lata Mangeshkar will be cremated later in the evening. She will be given a state funeral.
- Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92
- India loses a rare gem. Lata Mangeshkar’s voice will resonate forever
- An artiste born but once in centuries: Tributes pour in for singing legend Lata Mangeshkar
- Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightangle of India rescued BCCI post-1983 win
Modi is scheduled to land in Mumbai at 4:15 pm and make his way to Shivaji Park.
Lata Mangeshkar died early on Sunday morning. She'd been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on January 8 for Covid and pneumonia. The central government announced national mourning on Sunday and Monday over the legendary singer’s demise, a government communique said.
"During State Mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast both days throughout India and there will be no official entertainment," the communique said.
