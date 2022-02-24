Are Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad getting married? Here's what we know

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 23

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s alleged relationship has been making headlines ever since they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date last month.

They have been spotted together for dinners and lunches and also for shopping. Saba Azad was also seen spending time with his family.

And, if reports are to be believed, the two are planning to get married.

As per a report in BollywoodLife.com, Hrithik Roshan is ‘very serious’ about Saba and marriage is definitely on his mind.

The report cites a source who claimed that the two actors are happy together and desire a relationship like that of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.

The report also claimed that Hrithik and Saba’s wedding will be an intimate affair with only family and close friends in presence.

“Hrithik doesn’t want to jump the gun and he will gradually take his time to take his relationship to another level, but he definitely has marriage on his mind. Hrithik doesn’t want a media glare on his relationship and wants to keep a low ley. Even if the superstar plans to get married it wouldn’t be a grand event but a small ceremony just like Farhan and Shibani," says BollywoodLife.com.