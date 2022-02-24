Are Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad getting married? Here's what we know

Chandigarh, February 23
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s alleged relationship has been making headlines ever since they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date last month.
They have been spotted together for dinners and lunches and also for shopping. Saba Azad was also seen spending time with his family.
Also read: Picture: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad clicked with Roshan family. It was a Sunday lunch
Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public
And, if reports are to be believed, the two are planning to get married.
As per a report in BollywoodLife.com, Hrithik Roshan is ‘very serious’ about Saba and marriage is definitely on his mind.
The report cites a source who claimed that the two actors are happy together and desire a relationship like that of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.
The report also claimed that Hrithik and Saba’s wedding will be an intimate affair with only family and close friends in presence.
“Hrithik doesn’t want to jump the gun and he will gradually take his time to take his relationship to another level, but he definitely has marriage on his mind. Hrithik doesn’t want a media glare on his relationship and wants to keep a low ley. Even if the superstar plans to get married it wouldn’t be a grand event but a small ceremony just like Farhan and Shibani," says BollywoodLife.com.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing
US creating fear and panic: China
Posturing won't resolve crisis, says Jaishankar
Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA
Court sends him to ED custody till March 3
Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace
Blames alleged police-politician nexus for 'failure' to chec...