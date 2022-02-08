Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim will have to surrender on February 27

Tribune Reporters

Gurugram/Rohtak, February 7

Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, after being granted a 21-day furlough, reached the Naam Charcha Ghar (ashram) in Gurugram this evening amidst tight police security.

His family members had reached earlier and were seen busy arranging for a party, and a cake was also ordered.

Meanwhile, Rohtak Divisional Commissioner Pankaj Yadav said the dera head had been granted the furlough on his request that he wanted to meet his family members residing in Gurugram.

“He had applied for furlough before the Jail Superintendent, Rohtak, who referred the matter to the Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram. The Commissioner of Police as well as the District Magistrate of Gurugram sent their recommendations to grant him a furlough for three weeks,” Yadav told The Tribune.

He said he had granted a furlough to the dera head from February 7 to 27, 2022, to meet his family.

The Divisional Commissioner clarified that one of the conditions of furlough was that the dera chief would not leave the place in any manner and would have to surrender at the Sunaria jail on February 27.

