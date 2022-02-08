Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim will have to surrender on February 27

Tribune Reporters
Gurugram/Rohtak, February 7
Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, after being granted a 21-day furlough, reached the Naam Charcha Ghar (ashram) in Gurugram this evening amidst tight police security.
His family members had reached earlier and were seen busy arranging for a party, and a cake was also ordered.
Also read: Sirsa dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets furlough ahead of Punjab elections
Meanwhile, Rohtak Divisional Commissioner Pankaj Yadav said the dera head had been granted the furlough on his request that he wanted to meet his family members residing in Gurugram.
“He had applied for furlough before the Jail Superintendent, Rohtak, who referred the matter to the Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram. The Commissioner of Police as well as the District Magistrate of Gurugram sent their recommendations to grant him a furlough for three weeks,” Yadav told The Tribune.
He said he had granted a furlough to the dera head from February 7 to 27, 2022, to meet his family.
The Divisional Commissioner clarified that one of the conditions of furlough was that the dera chief would not leave the place in any manner and would have to surrender at the Sunaria jail on February 27.
Wanted to meet kin
- Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted a 21-day furlough
- He was granted the furlough on the request that he wanted to meet his family members residing in Gurugram
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon