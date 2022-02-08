Sirsa dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets furlough ahead of Punjab elections

Sanjeev Singh Bariana
Chandigarh, February 7
Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted a 21-day (February 7-27) furlough to enable him to meet his family in Gurugram. He was shifted from the Sunaria jail to Gurugram under tight security this afternoon.
His release at a time when electioneering in Punjab is picking up is significant as deras in the state have the potential to influence polling. However, both Haryana CM ML Khattar and Dushyant Gautam, the Punjab BJP in-charge, denied any link between the sect leader’s temporary release and the Punjab elections on February 20, calling it a coincidence. But the Congress sees it as a BJP ploy to “help the SAD” in Punjab’s Malwa belt.
“The furlough granted to Dera Sacha Sauda chief ahead of the elections in Punjab shows a tactical understanding between the BJP and Akalis. We are assessing the situation and will change our poll strategy accordingly,” a Congress spokesperson said. Punjab has six big deras with a sizeable following — Dera Sacha Sauda, Noormahal dera (Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan), Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Dera Sachkhand Ballan, Sant Nirankari Mission and the Namdhari dera.
These deras play a decisive role in the poll outcome in 68 constituencies, at least. Dera Sacha Sauda can turn the tables in at least 27 Malwa constituencies.
Sirsa dera Can turn tables in 27 seats
Sangrur | Dirba | Sunam | Dhuri | Barnala | Bhadaur | Mehal Kalan | Mansa | Sardulgarh | Patiala | Rajpura | Samana | Bathinda Urban | Talwandi Sabo | Bucho | Mansa | Rampura | Bathinda Rural | Budhlada | Kotkapura | Jaito | Muktsar Patiala Rural | Gidderbaha Sanaur | Moga & Faridkot
