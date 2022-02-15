Haryana CM: Structural audit of all societies in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, February 14

Giving in to the demand of New Gurugram residents, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has ordered the structural audit of Chintels Pardiso society, where a roof collapse left two dead, by the IIT-Delhi or a similar institute.

Taking a note of the issues raised by various societies, the CM has asked the local administration to identify such buildings through the Town and Country Planning Department (DTCP) or the residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and get their structural audits done. The audit cost would be borne by the builders concerned.

“What happened in Chintels Pardiso is tragic and unfortunate. Right to safe living is what we aim to guarantee to every citizen. We will get safety audit done for all societies and ensure there is no scope of repeat of such incidents,” the CM said. The Tribune recently highlighted how residents of Tower D had been living like refugees with the builder providing non-furnished spaces as a stop-gap arrangement. The Chief Minister directed the administration to make interim stay arrangements for residents of Tower D.

Residents, meanwhile, continued their protest demanding action against the builder. “There is still no decision on issues like getting an independent CBI inquiry or booking the builder and officials concerned on murder charge. We want concrete action,” said RWA office-bearers.

The residents also demanded a safety certificate and assurance from the government authorities that the remaining complex was safe. They are also preparing to move the High Court seeking action against the “errants”.