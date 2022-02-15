Haryana CM: Structural audit of all societies in Gurugram

Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, February 14
Giving in to the demand of New Gurugram residents, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has ordered the structural audit of Chintels Pardiso society, where a roof collapse left two dead, by the IIT-Delhi or a similar institute.
Taking a note of the issues raised by various societies, the CM has asked the local administration to identify such buildings through the Town and Country Planning Department (DTCP) or the residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and get their structural audits done. The audit cost would be borne by the builders concerned.
“What happened in Chintels Pardiso is tragic and unfortunate. Right to safe living is what we aim to guarantee to every citizen. We will get safety audit done for all societies and ensure there is no scope of repeat of such incidents,” the CM said. The Tribune recently highlighted how residents of Tower D had been living like refugees with the builder providing non-furnished spaces as a stop-gap arrangement. The Chief Minister directed the administration to make interim stay arrangements for residents of Tower D.
Residents, meanwhile, continued their protest demanding action against the builder. “There is still no decision on issues like getting an independent CBI inquiry or booking the builder and officials concerned on murder charge. We want concrete action,” said RWA office-bearers.
The residents also demanded a safety certificate and assurance from the government authorities that the remaining complex was safe. They are also preparing to move the High Court seeking action against the “errants”.
Roof collapse fallout
Will get safety audit done for all societies to ward off repeat of Chintels Pardiso-like incidents. — ML Khattar, Haryana CM
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Only BJP can save Punjab from the scourge of drugs, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Congress run by a family, Captain was ousted because he work...
Not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar: Punjab CM Channi
Areas were declared as no-fly zones amid PM Narendra Modi’s ...
Sensex tanks over 1,700 points amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions
Tata Steel, HDFC and SBI tumble over 4 per cent
Over 62 per cent polling recorded in Uttarakhand
Polling was 65.56% in the 2017 assembly elections