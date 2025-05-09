China asks India, Pakistan to exercise restraint, refrain from 'further complicating' the situation

China has asked India and Pakistan to ‘exercise restraint’ and ‘refrain’ from taking actions that may further complicate the situation.

Chinese spokesperson Lin Jian at a briefing in Beijing, while responding to media queries, made clear its stand on terrorism and also the ongoing skirmish. He said “India and Pakistan are and will always be each other’s neighbours. They are both China’s neighbours as well. China opposes all forms of terrorism. We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, observe international law, including the UN Charter, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation.”

We stand ready to work with the rest of the international community to continue playing a constructive role in easing the current tensions, Lin said.

He was speaking in Beijing on Thursday, just hours after Pakistan unsuccessfully tried to hit 15 targets across Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, while India, on the other hand, had caused damage to a Pakistan military installation in Lahore.

All Indian air defence systems stopped all Pakistani missiles mid-air, preventing several places from being hit.

The Ministry of Defence on Thursday said Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.