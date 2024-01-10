Bengaluru CEO's husband to be questioned after cremation today; boy had spoken to his father over video call on Sunday

IANS

Bengaluru, January 10

The family of the four-year-old boy, Chinmay, murdered by his mother in Goa, is preparing for the last rites at the Harishchandra Ghat here on Wednesday after which the Goa Police will question his father, said sources.

Venkataramana, the father, has arrived from Indonesia.

The body of the boy was brought to Rajajinagar apartment after the post-mortem from Chitradurga.

Venkataramana and family have not given any statements and have requested the media that they will talk about it later.

Police sources said once the last rites are performed, the Goa Police will question Venkataramana.

Sources said 39-year-old Suchana Seth had tried to render her son unconscious to prevent him from talking to his father over a video call by pressing the pillow on his face and the child was suffocated to death.

Suchana had claimed that later she tried to slash her hands, but failed. Not about to figure out what to do in the situation, Suchana stuffed the body in a suitcase and checked out of the hotel.

The investigations have shown that the deceased boy had spoken to his father over a video call on Sunday. Suchana had confessed that she did not want her son to talk to his father at all.

The preliminary investigation had revealed that she committed the crime to deny her husband access to the child after a court granted him visitation rights.

Sources said the accused was directed by the court to allow her husband to meet the child once a week, on Sundays. The husband worked in a reputed company.

The accused had travelled to Goa after the court verdict and she allegedly killed her son at a service apartment in Candolim, North Goa.