‘Suchana Seth was not happy …’: Blood-stained cloths and fake address, know how AI start-up CEO’s crime came to light

Bengaluru AI start-up founder Suchana Seth has been arrested for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son in North Goa.

The alleged accused is from Bengal and married to a man from Kerala who is in Indonesia.

Seth, 39, was apprehended in Karnataka after attempting to flee in a cab with the child's body. As per police, 'estranged relationship' could be a possible motive.

VIDEO | "What she has told us till now is that she and her husband were estranged and that they are currently undergoing divorce proceedings," says Nidhin Valsan, SP (North), Goa on start-up CEO Suchana Seth held for allegedly killing minor son in Goa.



“The accused said her relationship with husband was not good. Her divorce proceedings have been finalised, and she was unhappy because of a court order,” said Nidhin Valsan, SP, North Goa, while speaking to media.

Police said that the woman fled in a cab allegedly with her son's body stuffed in a bag. Police said that the incident came to light after house-keeping staff went to clean the apartment on Monday and noticed some bloodstains.

#WATCH | Panaji: On the murder of a four-year-old boy in Goa, North Goa SP Nidhin Valsan says, "A woman asked the hotel staff to arrange a taxi for Bengaluru...After the checkout, when the hotel staff went to clean the room, they found red-coloured stains which they assumed to be… pic.twitter.com/TqqOyuqwfv — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

The crime came to light when the hotel staff noticed that though Seth had checked in with her son on January 6 late evening, the boy was missing when she checked out early on Monday morning and the housekeeping staff notice blood stained cloths on the floor.

She wanted to go to Bengaluru only by taxi even though hotel staff advised flight will be cheaper. When the police called up Seth, she told them that her son was with her friend at Fatorda and gave a fake address. Suspecting something amiss, the police called up the driver and directed him to go to the nearest police station, which was at Chitradurga. The counterparts in Chitradurga checked the bag and were shocked to see the body of the minor boy stuffed inside. She was later detained at Chitradurga police station and the Calangute PI Paresh Naik along with his team reached Chitradurga to secure the custody of the accused.

