Not hands, it was 'cloth or pillow', Suchana Seth 'smothered' 4-year-old son 36 hours before being caught, says doctor after autopsy

Chitradurga (Karnataka), January 10
The boy was smothered to death, said a senior doctor here on Tuesday citing the post-mortem report of the four-year-old who was allegedly killed by his mother at a service apartment in Goa.
Suchana Seth, the chief executive officer (CEO) of an artificial intelligence start-up, was apprehended in Chitradurga in Karnataka on Monday night while she was on her way from Goa to Bengaluru, and the boy's body was found in a suitcase. She was arrested on the directions of the Goa Police.
"He (the child) was strangled to death or what we call smothering. Either a cloth or a pillow was used. The child died due to strangulation. It doesn't look like the child was strangulated using hands. It looks like a pillow or some other material was used. The rigor mortis had resolved in the child," Hiriyur Taluk Hospital's administrative officer Dr Kumar Naik told reporters.
"Usually in India, rigor mortis resolves after 36 hours but in this child's case, there was no rigor mortis. So, it has been more than 36 hours since his death," he said. Naik said there was no blood loss or struggle marks on the body.
"We cannot say the exact time but it has been 36 hours since his death," Naik said.
