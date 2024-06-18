Farmers continue protest over fee hike at Ladhowal toll plaza

Phillaur, June 17
Agitating farmers continued their stir against fee hike at the Ladhowal toll plaza and made it free for commuters for the second consecutive day today.
Ladhowal toll plaza manager Deepender Kumar said fixing toll rates was in the purview of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) only and the vendors could not decide this. He, however, said the toll barrier company was suffering losses daily due to the farmers’ agitation.
Amidst raising slogans against the Union Government, the agitating farmers strongly condemned the imposition of toll tax on four-wheelers. They said four-wheeler owners had already paid road taxes at the time of purchasing the vehicles.
