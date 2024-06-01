Politics takes centre stage at village satth, farmers’ distress can cast its shadow on political scene

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 31

In urban areas, it is clubs which are the centre of political and cultural debates while in villages, it is the satth, where every current issue is discussed at length. With elections just a few hours away, political buzz is going on at the village satth as well.

Farmers’ distress can cast its shadow on the Punjab’s political scene. While visiting Lalkon Kalan village, villagers were seen siting under the shade of a tree and discussing the most important event to take place on Saturday, the LS elections. From showing black flags to the BJP leaders and not allowing them to enter their villages, farmers have done it all and now the time has come to show their verdict.

After a year-long protest, farmers again returned to their place of agitation after their demands were not fulfilled by the ruling BJP government. As a result, they have decided to boycott the BJP in the elections and no party leader was allowed to campaign in villages during the poll. “Farmers are united for the cause. Political leaders come to us only during the elections and rest of the year they do not care about us. We are determined and the BJP will not come to power,” said Amarpal Singh from Lalton Kalan village.

Lakhwinder Singh, another resident from the village, said Punjab was a food bowl of the country and the new government which would be coming to power will be asked to fix MSP for crops. “It is out right, we should get it,” he said.

Ajaib Singh from Jodhan village in Pakhowal Tehsil said apart from farm laws, the BJP is dividing people in the name of religion and seeking votes on Ram temple. “India is a secular nation and every religious place belongs to all. Farmers are food growers of the country and Modi had announced laws against them and we can never forget that. We are determined and believe that the BJP is not going to come into power,” he said.

Farm leader Balbir Singh Rajewal, president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal), said they were sure that the BJP is not going to win. “Once the new government comes into power, we will chalk out further plan of action,” he said.

