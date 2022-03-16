Necessary to strengthen Congress to oppose BJP, says G-23

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 16

Maintaining that it was necessary to strengthen the Congress to oppose the BJP, G-23 on Wednesday urged the Congress to initiate a dialogue with all like-minded parties to create a platform for an alternative for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Only way forward for Congress is to adopt a model of collective and inclusive decision making across all levels of decision making,” a G-23 statement after the meeting.

Meanwhile, Preneet Kaur, Patiala MP and wife of former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, was among those present at gathering of G-23 leaders, hours after she met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at Parliament House Complex along with other MPs from Punjab.

Kaur was in the company of another Punjab MP – Manish Tewari from Anandpur Sahib. Also attending the meeting are former Haryana Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Sharma, considered close to former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, part of the group of 23 leaders who had in August 2020 written to Sonia for comprehensive revamp of the Congress to make it battle ready.

Other leaders currently in a meeting at the residence of Ghulam Nabi Azad, a G-23 veteran, are Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Sandeep Dikshit, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Shanker Singh Vaghela.

Earlier today commenting on the G-23 meeting, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Everything was discussed threadbare at the Sunday meeting of the Congress Working Committee and Sonia Gandhi was unanimously asked to lead the party and make the necessary changes which she has started making. Some G-23 leaders were at the CWC meeting also. Now after the CWC decision also if they continue to meet it means they are attempting to break the party. They can have 100 meetings. Nothing is going to change. Sonia Gandhi will be backed from the streets to the party,” Kharge said.

Azad and Anand Sharma who are in the CWC did not insist on Gandhi stepping aside after the committee reposed faith in her. That too after she had offered to “make any sacrifice for the party.”