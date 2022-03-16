Ajay Maken to suggest Congress post-poll remedies in Punjab

New Delhi, March 16
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday appointed five senior leaders to assess the causes behind electoral losses in Punjab and suggest post poll remedial measures including organisational changes.
AICC general secretary in charge of Rajasthan, Ajay Maken, has been tasked with the job in Punjab, former minister Jairam Ramesh in Manipur, AICC general secretary Jharkhand Avinash Pande in Uttarakhand, AICC in charge J&K Rajni Patil in Goa and former minister Jitendra Singh in UP.
Maken was AICC screening committee chairman for Punjab, where AAP trounced Congress.
“Congress President has appointed the following leaders to assess the post poll situation and suggest organisational changes in the states after engaging MLA candidates and important leaders,” a statement from AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Necessary to strengthen Congress to oppose BJP, says G-23
Preneet Kaur attends G-23 gathering hours after meeting Soni...
Bhagwant Mann sworn in as Punjab CM; Inderbir Nijjer appointed protem speaker
Governor Banwarilal Purohit administers the oath of office a...
Bhagwant Mann: Now Punjab CM, former comedian gets down to serious business
Mann’s political career began in 2011 with the Manpreet Sing...
Govt restores valid e-visa to 156 countries; regular visas to all; 10 year visa to US, Japan nationals
Officials say all currently valid old long-duration (10 year...
Navjot Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief
In a tweet, Sidhu says that as desired by the Congress chief...