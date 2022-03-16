Ajay Maken to suggest Congress post-poll remedies in Punjab

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 16

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday appointed five senior leaders to assess the causes behind electoral losses in Punjab and suggest post poll remedial measures including organisational changes.

AICC general secretary in charge of Rajasthan, Ajay Maken, has been tasked with the job in Punjab, former minister Jairam Ramesh in Manipur, AICC general secretary Jharkhand Avinash Pande in Uttarakhand, AICC in charge J&K Rajni Patil in Goa and former minister Jitendra Singh in UP.

Maken was AICC screening committee chairman for Punjab, where AAP trounced Congress.

“Congress President has appointed the following leaders to assess the post poll situation and suggest organisational changes in the states after engaging MLA candidates and important leaders,” a statement from AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal said.