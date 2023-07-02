 Maharashtra political upheaval: Advantage BJP, a ‘weakened’ NCP and ‘weakened’ Shinde in one stroke? : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Maharashtra political upheaval: Advantage BJP, a ‘weakened’ NCP and ‘weakened’ Shinde in one stroke?
Explainer

Maharashtra political upheaval: Advantage BJP, a ‘weakened’ NCP and ‘weakened’ Shinde in one stroke?

Has the saffron party managed to strike two birds with single ‘Op Lotus’

Maharashtra political upheaval: Advantage BJP, a ‘weakened’ NCP and ‘weakened’ Shinde in one stroke?

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai, on Sunday, July 2, 2023. PTI



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, July 2

Around mid-April, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule famously predicted something “big” in political circles in the coming 15 days. “There will be two big political explosions in the next 15 days, one in Delhi and the other in Maharashtra,” she had said. Well, something “big” did happen but more than two months down the line and within her own party-the Nationalist Congress Party.

Marking a shocking vertical split in the party founded by uncle Sharad Pawar, nephew Ajit Pawar today signed documents to take oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister for the third time in the past three years, this time joining the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra Government.

As on date, Ajit Pawar has taken oath as deputy CM three times since November 2019, twice as part of NDA and once with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Speculations were rife that Ajit Pawar would break away and switch over to the BJP-led NDA. Therefore, even though his move wasnot completely unexpected, it has led to a host of interestingpossibilities in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Maharashtra sends as many as 48 MPs to the Lok Sabha, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh.

Speculations are also that some senior NCP leaders may be accommodated in the next Cabinet reshuffle at the Centre.

Not the first revolt by Ajit Pawar

However, this is not the first time Ajit Pawar has “revolted” against his uncle.

In 2009, he openly criticised Sharad Pawar’s leadership style and decision-making process.

Then in 2019, after the Shiv Sena walked out of the alliance with BJP, he went on toform the government with Devendra Fadnavis claiming the support of several NCP MLAs.

Though he also claimed that Sharad Pawar was part of the deliberations with the BJP, the government collapsed and he returned to the NCP. Next he took oath as the deputy CM, this time as a part of the MVA government under Uddhav Thackeray.

Rumours that he will switch sides continued to create political buzz since the collapse of the MVA government last year, especially around the time when the Supreme Court was to pronounce a verdict on the Eknath Shinde and other Shiv Sena MLAs who had revolted against Uddhav Thackeray.

Speculations were rife that he may join the BJP to bail out the Maharashtra government in the event of an adverse ruling.

Though a split was also said to have been prevented after Sharad Pawar stepped away as the party chief, a couple of days backhe was seen openly seen criticising NCP leadership at the party forum.

Ajit Pawar is claiming the support of almost all legislators from his uncle’s party. But whether his revolt will dent NCP in the light of Sharad Pawar, for now it is advantage BJP.

Will Ajit Pawar help “cut Shinde to size”

While the writing — that Ajit Pawar was inching closer to the BJP — was on the wall for long; it is the timing that may interest those following the politics in the state.

There have been reports of “serious differences” between CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy, BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis. Observers in fact say BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’ has “alsoweakened” Shinde’s position. While its future/long-term implications may be debatable, the fact is Shinde no longer has the bargaining chip he had till Saturday.

Speculations have been rife about “trust deficit” between Shinde and Fadnavis – the two top men in the Sena-BJP Government that completed one year on June 30.

While Fadnavis was said to be wary of Shinde’s growing closeness to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the real undoing was said to be an advertisement published on front pages of leading newspapers quoting a survey that pegged Shinde’s popularity “higher” than that of Fadnavis.

The animosity between thetwo was in full display at a function in Palghar when they sat next to each other without exchanging a word

Kalyan Dombivli Parliamentary seat

Sources say not just Fadnavis, several BJP leaders are angry with Shinde and one of thereasons is the Kalyan Dombivli Lok Sabha constituency represented by the CM’s son Dr Shrikant Shinde.

The Kalyan Dombivli Parliamentary seat was an issue even when the Shiv Sena was united.

Then a couple of weeks ago when Amrutha Fadnavis, wife of the deputy CM, was caught in a controversy, neither Shinde nor any leader of his faction defended them

How NCP’s voters will react to the two different factions in the party remains to be seen but a dividedparty will help BJP. Just like the fight over bow and arrow in the Shiv Sena, the confusion and fight for the NCP election symbol-an alarm clock placed on the Indian flag-will only help itsrivals.

#BJP #Maharashtra #sharad pawar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Two employees suspended, probe ordered after SGPC detects financial irregularities of Rs 1 crore

2
Haryana

Haryana residents' welfare associations wary of report on stilt-plus-4 floors

3
Bathinda

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

4
Nation

Maharashtra political shake-up: NCP’s Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM in Eknath Shinde-led govt

5
Delhi

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi's Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

6
Business

Merger: HDFC 4th most valuable bank of world

7
Haryana

ADGP suspends city SHO, shifts 4 cops to police lines

8
Punjab

Clear stand on HP's claim on Chandigarh, Bhagwant Mann dares Partap Singh Bajwa

9
Punjab

Will recover money spent on keeping gangster Ansari in Punjab jail from Amarinder Singh, Sukhjinder Randhawa: CM Mann

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann asks Congress leader Partap Bajwa to clarify stand on Himachal’s ‘claim’ over Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

NCP leaders meet at Ajit Pawar’s Mumbai residence; Sharad Pawar says unaware of meeting

Maharashtra political shake-up: NCP’s Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM in Eknath Shinde-led govt

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed 4...

Joined Shinde govt for country’s development; will fight future polls on NCP symbol: DyCM Ajit Pawar

Joined Shinde govt for country’s development; will fight future polls on NCP symbol: DyCM Ajit Pawar

‘All the elected representatives (of the party) have support...

Decision has to be taken against those who violated party line: Sharad Pawar on NCP leaders joining Shinde govt

Decision has to be taken against those who violated party line: Sharad Pawar on NCP leaders joining Shinde govt

NCP chief says not bothered that people have left, but he wa...

Two ‘village volunteers’ killed in exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen in Manipur

Three killed, five injured in Manipur violence

While two bodies were found initially, the third one was rec...

Maharashtra political upheaval: Advantage BJP, a ‘weakened’ NCP and ‘weakened’ Shinde in one stroke?

Maharashtra political upheaval: Advantage BJP, a ‘weakened’ NCP and ‘weakened’ Shinde in one stroke?

Has the saffron party managed to strike two birds with singl...


Cities

View All

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Dangling wires at Rani Ka Bagh an eyesore

Barsi of Baba Jawand Singh: Airport issues advisory for devotees

Protesting activists of Dal Khalsa detained by police

Attack on Shiv Sena leader: Police carry out searches in Ajnala

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Mohali police arrest 7 in Jhampur firing case

Mohali police arrest 7 in Jhampur firing case

MC resolution on job quota for UT youth hits dead end

Chandigarh sees GST mop-up rise 34% in June

Illegal dumps come up along Sec 88 road

PGI performs rare heart valve procedure

Amalgamation of two flats under new housing scheme allowed: DDA

Amalgamation of two flats under new housing scheme allowed: DDA

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi's Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

L-G VK Saxena okays land allotment for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project

NTA answer key errors likely due to typos, UGC head seeks feedback

Drowned auto driver’s kin for action against errants

Grocer chased through streets in Kapurthala, robbed of Rs 1.7 lakh

Grocer chased through streets in Kapurthala, robbed of Rs 1.7 lakh

Two arrested in oil attack on minor boy in Jalandhar

After warning, contractor agrees to start sports hub project soon

Residents demand removal of illegal gates

Rajnath Singh to visit Nurmahal dera tomorrow

War on drugs: 211 nabbed with 555-kg contraband in 4 months

War on drugs: 211 nabbed with 555-kg contraband in 4 months

Uncovered nullah in Shahi Mohalla poses risk to people in Ludhiana

Woman-daughter duo dupes Ludhiana resident of Rs 13 lakh

Five booked for attacking security staff at eatery

Guru Teg Bahadur Road cleared of encroachments

CCTV control centre to keep an eye on miscreants in city

CCTV control centre to keep an eye on miscreants in city

Administration sets up 7 flood control rooms

Rs 10L robbery solved, 2 held