Obituary

Truly, Bharat Ratna

Lata Mangeshkar (September 28, 1929 to February 6, 2022)

Truly, Bharat Ratna

Nonika Singh

Lag jaa gale ki phir yeh haseen raat ho na ho, shaayad phir is janam mein mulaqaat ho na ho”

If I am gifted, it is by the grace of God. — lata quoted in a book

Alas, there can be no more “mulaqaat” with the Nightingale of India, who gave us this timeless love song in her timeless voice. Bharat Ratna awardee, a gem in the galaxy of Indian music, Lata Mangeshkar truly was a gift that India will always cherish. She breathed her last at age 92, but she lives as much in her songs as in the hearts of her fans.

Few singers have evoked the kind of admiration bordering on reverence that she did. Yet whenever she spoke about her talent or her journey, it was with rare humility. For her admirers, no epithet “Sakshat Saraswati”, Nightingale of India... seemed an exaggeration. The only possible regret in a life of achievements and honours, she wished to see a Covid-free world.

Singer of thousands of songs in over 30 languages, it seems hard, nay impossible, to imagine that back in time someone may have found her voice “too thin”. But as countless stories about her did the rounds, so did the one concerning producer Sashadhar Mukherjee who found her voice not up to the mark.

In fact, anecdotes concerning her life have become as legendary as the singer herself. It is said Pt Jawaharlal Nehru’s eyes turned moist when she rendered “Ae mere watan ke logo”, and that her mentor Ghulam Haider’s words “in coming years producers and directors would fall at Lata’s feet and beg her to sing in their movies”, proved prophetic. The stories — everyone present at the recording studio wept when she sang Madan Mohan’s “Heer” for “Heer Ranjha” or Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan’s adulatory comment, “Kambakht kabhi besura nahi gaati” — are as endless as her repertoire of songs.

If the talent in her was discovered by her father Pt Deenanath Mangeshkar, she was further trained in Hindustani classical music by Ustad Aman Ali Khan of Bhindibazaar Gharana. Hers was, however, a natural god-gifted voice that showed no strain or sign of effort.

Smooth to the point of perfection, it delighted us for decades starting from 1940s to 2019 when she released “Saugandh Mujhe is Mitti Ki” as a tribute to the nation. Her career as Bollywood’s numero uno playback singer rose to great heights of success. Her songs became an emblem of love, longing and even chutzpah as she sang “Didi tera devar diwana” with a verve and effortless ease. Lending playback to actors half her age, it was as if her voice would never age. To bhajans she lent a rare spiritual quality.

If she got a break with a song in a Marathi movie, one of her first big hits was in the movie “Mahal” in 1949. Shankar Jaikishan, Naushad Ali, Sardul Singh Kwatra, Amarnath, Husanlal, Madan Mohan, Laxmikant-Pyarelal and her personal favourite Khayyam, she worked with generations of music composers right up to AR Rahman and Vishal Bhardwaj. If with SD Burman she gave us immortal songs like “Aaj phir jeene ki tammana hai” from Guide, with his son RD Burman she rendered incredibly evergreen numbers such as “Tere bina jiya jaaye na”, “Bahon mein chale aao” and “Tere bina zindagi se koi shikwa toh nahi”.

Even though it is often considered that RD made his wife Asha Bhonsle sing his best compositions, Lata sang some of Pancham’s most melodious numbers, including his swansong in “1942: A Love Story”. While rumours of her rivalry with equally talented sister Asha Bhosle were often rife, the sisters sang many duets such as “Mann kyun behka ri behka aadhi raat ko” in film “Utsav”.

“Meri awaz hi pehchaan hai...”, an identity that can never get lost in the corridors of time or eclipsed by ever-changing trends of Bollywood music. In one of her interviews, she may have expressed doubts about her legacy surviving among attention-deficit future generations, but her songs clearly possess a life beyond mortal parameters.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Charanjit Singh Channi is Congress's CM candidate for Punjab polls

2
Entertainment

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

3
Punjab Election

Punjab Assembly elections: Sunil Jakhar dismisses reports of quitting Congress

4
Trending

Spanish woman tries Indian food for the first time; you can’t miss her reaction

5
Entertainment OBITUARY

India loses a rare gem. Lata Mangeshkar’s voice will resonate forever

6
Nation

Music legend Lata Mangeshkar cremated in Mumbai with full state honours; leaders, celebs pay tributes

7
Punjab

Schools to reopen in Punjab from February 7

8
Nation

When doctor told Lata Mangeshkar that she was being poisoned slowly

9
Nation

PM Modi offers floral tributes to music legend Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park

10
Business

Hyundai faces social media backlash after dealer in Pakistan posts message supporting separatists in Kashmir

Don't Miss

View All
Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him
Entertainment

Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public
Entertainment

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, bright sunshine 3 days; tourists influx increase manifold
Himachal

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, sun shines after 3 days; tourists influx increases manifold

Video clips, memes questioning leaders’ work trend online
Punjab Election

Video clips, memes questioning Punjab leaders' work trend online

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies
Bathinda

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Had it not been for this condition that cricketer Ravi Shastri put on Amrita Singh, she wouldn’t have married Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Top Stories

Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency over Covid protests

Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency over Covid protests in Canada

Mayor Jim Watson says the declaration highlights the need fo...

Channi Congress’s CM face

Charanjit Singh Channi Congress's Punjab CM face

Rahul Gandhi: Poor Dalit Punjab’s choice

EC eases curbs on rallies, ban on roadshows stays

Election Commission eases curbs on rallies, ban on roadshows stays

The maximum number of persons allowed for door-to-door canva...

Peng Shuai says allegation was 'enormous misunderstanding'

Peng Shuai says allegation was 'enormous misunderstanding'

Denies having accused a Chinese official of sexual assault

Congress chooses Dalit leader to fight anti-incumbency

Congress chooses Dalit leader Channi to fight anti-incumbency

The Congress clearly aims to reach out to the underprivilege...

Cities

View All

Kin out to garner maximum support

Kin out to garner maximum support

Pakistan kabaddi lovers want Badals back in power

When two melody queens from India and Pakistan met at zero line

Amritsar-Khemkaran train service resumes

Workers elated after Cong picks Channi as CM face

Parties bank on the young & educated

Punjab election: Parties bank on the young & educated

Kin, city rejoice at Raj, Harnoor’s feat

U19 World Cup win: Kin, Chandigarh rejoice at Raj Angad Bawa, Harnoor Singh's feat

Health, frontline workers' booster shot uptake slow in Chandigarh

Rain likely in tricity on February 9

Mohali to open schools for Class VI onwards today

Panchkula allows offices to function at 100% capacity

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

No law to release unmarried deceased male’s frozen semen sample to parents, legal heirs: HC told

Delhi Law graduate held for duping over 200 people

Poll ’22: Health Dept goes into overdrive to jab polling staff

Poll '22: Health Dept goes into overdrive to jab polling staff

Schools reopen from today

This family is keeping the legacy of serving Army alive since WWI

Constituency watch: Jalandhar North

Open House: What should be done to end common man's woes, especially during VIP movement?

Major fire at paint store on Rahon road in Ludhiana

Major fire at paint store on Rahon road in Ludhiana

Daily Covid cases below 100 after month in Ludhiana district

Will return to power with big majority: Charanjit Singh Channi

Educational institutions to reopen today

Fraudsters target people on pretext of Covid-19 vaccine registration

Fight to save state from mafia: Bhagwant Mann

Fight to save Punjab from mafia: Bhagwant Mann

Patiala dist sees 3 Covid deaths, 26 fresh infections, 13 from city

Young voters hold the key for elderly contestants in district

National Lok Adalat on March 12

Universities, colleges in Patiala to reopen today