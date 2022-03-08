Exit polls: 2017 on mind, Punjab wary

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, March 7

Exit polls project the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the clear winner in Punjab. As in 2017, there are vast variations regarding the number of seats falling in the kitty of various political parties, but all major surveys show AAP well ahead of its rivals with tally above the half-way mark of 59 in the 117-member Assembly.

Observers take these poll surveys with a pinch of salt. In 2017, some surveys showed AAP getting absolute majority but the party won only 20 seats. Considering that it was a five-cornered contest this time, predictions can go awry. Today’s Chanakya gives 100 seats to AAP and News X 56-61. The Times Now Veto and Republic surveys give a maximum of 70 seats to the party.

News X gives Congress 24-29 seats, Chanakya 10, Times Now Veto 22 and Republic 23-31. Chanakya gives SAD only six seats, Times Now Veto 19, Republic 23-31 and News X 24-29. Whereas the latter gives a maximum of six seats to the BJP, Today’s Chanakya gives one. All survey reports indicate that the BJP will not reach the double-digit.

Of the 2.14 crore registered voters in Punjab, 1.54 crore cast their ballot (72%), which was 5% less than the Assembly elections in 2017. Congress’ Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary claimed: “Our party will form the government with a clear majority. People saw progress during Charanjit Channi’s tenure as CM.” The Chief Minister dismissed the projections as “baseless”.

SAD spokesperson DS Cheema claimed the Akalis were returning to power. “Pre-poll and exit poll surveys were wide off the mark during the previous elections. It will be no different this time,” he added.

#exit polls