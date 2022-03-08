Punjab: Buoyant AAP says it's vote for change

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 7

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is buoyant at the release of exit poll surveys, which have predicted a big win for the party in the state. The surveys have predicted a clear majority for the party in the Assembly polls.

Though the results for the polls held on February 20 will be announced on Thursday, the party is upbeat at the predictions. Various exit polls have given the party between 100-58 seats (from a total of 117 seats).

“We are all set to form the government and rid Punjab of the traditional parties that worked in tandem against us in this poll,” said AAP leader.

Talking to The Tribune, Harpal Cheema, senior AAP leader, said the exit polls had predicted a victory for the state people, whose cause was being espoused only by the AAP. “People have voted for change. They are sick of the misgovernance that has been unleashed on them in turn by both Congress and Akalis. They want good schools and healthcare, which they believe will come only under the rule of AAP.”

Cheema said once they assumed office, they would root out all mafias and bring good governance to the doorstep of the common man.

LEADER SPEAK

Likely to be off mark

Rather than exit poll surveys, I will wait for the exact results. The predictions are likely to be off the mark. The party will comfortably form the govt. Sunil Jakhar, Former PCC Chief

People tired of misrule

Exit polls have predicted victory for state people, whose cause was being espoused only by AAP. People are sick of misgovernance. Harpal Cheema, Leader of opposition

No faith in poll surveys

We have no faith in pre or exit polls. These were woefully wrong in 2017 and the result will be same this time too. The SAD will storm back to power. Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema, SAD spokesperson

We have done well

I am not somebody who can predict the results, but my party has done well and the BJP has done well. Let us see what happens. Capt Amarinder Singh, PLC Leader

