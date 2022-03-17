Chandigarh, March 17
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday tweeted that a big pro-people decision would be taken today.
Also read: Punjab Assembly Session LIVE Updates: Big pro-people announcement to be made today, says CM Bhagwant Mann as new MLAs take oath
Navjot Sidhu breaks silence, reminds Bhagwant Mann to eradicate mafia raj in Punjab
पंजाब की जनता के हित में आज एक बहुत बड़ा फ़ैसला लिया जाएगा। पंजाब के इतिहास में आज तक किसी ने ऐसा फैसला नहीं लिया होगा।— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 17, 2022
कुछ ही देर में एलान करूँगा...।
He was in the Vidhan Sabha for just 15 minutes and then rushed to the Secretariat.
Almost all senior bureaucrats also left the House for the Secretariat.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Assembly Session LIVE Updates: Big pro-people announcement to be made today, says CM Bhagwant Mann as new MLAs take oath
Bhagwant Mann administered oath first of all
A big pro-people decision in Punjab to be taken today, tweets Bhagwant Mann
Mann was in the Vidhan Sabha for just 15 minutes and then ru...
Navjot Sidhu breaks silence, reminds Bhagwant Mann to eradicate mafia raj in Punjab
Sidhu hopes Mann brings back Punjab on revival path with pro...
ED issues fresh summons to TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, wife in coal scam case
The Delhi High Court had on March 11 dismissed a plea by the...
India fared better than others in managing Omicron-driven Covid surge, claims health ministry
With 3,536 cases reported on an average in the week ending M...