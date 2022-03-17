Navjot Sidhu breaks silence, reminds Bhagwant Mann to eradicate mafia raj in Punjab

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 17

A day after resigning from the post of Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday drew flak for congratulating the newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

In a tweet on Thursday, he wrote:

The happiest man is the one from whom no one expects … Bhagwant Mann unfurls a new anti - Mafia era in Punjab with a mountain of expectations …hope he rises to the occasion , brings back Punjab on the revival path with pro - people policies … best always — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 17, 2022

